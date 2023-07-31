Get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet and get NFL Sunday Ticket for free

August is known for its aggressive back to school sales. However, Verizon is offering a deal for parents who need fast internet and a little entertainment on the side.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet for $35/month. Plus, you'll get to choose between NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV for free (value $449) or a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for free (value $349). That's one of the most aggressive deals we've seen for Verizon 5G Home Plus.

Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet, the service is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience).

5G Home Plus Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for two to three years based on the plan you choose. Verizon will even help cover switching/early termination fees (up to $500).

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.

NFL Sunday Ticket lets you watch every regular season Sunday afternoon NFL live stream on your TV and supported devices. As part of this Verizon deal, you'll get season 2023-2024 for free. NFL Sunday Ticket traditionally costs $349 for YouTube TV subscribers or $449 for non-subscribers.

Or you can opt for a free Galaxy Chromebook Go. The laptop features a 14-inch HD screen and Celeron N4500 CPU. The full spec list isn't available from Verizon, which makes Sunday Ticket the better deal, especially if you're already an NFL fan.

Verizon offers a slightly less expensive 5G Home Plan for $25 per month. However, this plan doesn't include the Xbox/Home Depot freebies. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.