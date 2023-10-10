Get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for 40% off — lowest price ever

If you have a Pixel phone and want the best pair of wireless earbuds designed for it, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are the clear choice. And during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, you can get them at the lowest price ever.

Right now, get the Google Pixel Buds Pro for just $119 at Amazon . This is 40% off the list price of $119 and $20 lower than any previous discount we've seen. And it's only at Amazon — Best Buy is charging $20 more. Get them now so you have them once a future Pixel Buds Pro feature drop upgrades the earbuds with Bluetooth Super Wide Band, Clear Calling, Auto-pause and transparency mode.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Pixel Buds Pro comes loaded with features, including active noise cancelation and Bluetooth multipoint and Google recently announced new upgrades via a future software update. In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we praised these earbuds for their full sound and superior noise cancelation. If you have a Pixel phone, these are the earbuds to get as long as they're this deeply discounted.

Price check: $139 @ Best Buy

In our Google Pixel Buds Pro review we gave the headphones 4 out of 5 stars because there's a lot to like, from powerful active noise cancelation that lasts longer than the Apple AirPods Pro to full dynamic sound and superb Google Assistant integration.

Of course, you have to be comfortable with Google Assistant integration. That's probably not a problem if you have an iPhone — you weren't going to pick these over the AirPods Pro 2 anyway — but if you have an Android phone and prefer a different smart assistant, these might not be the wireless earbuds for you.

But if you have a Pixel phone these are the clear choice for you. And even if you have a different Android Phone, these could still be a worthwhile option. The controls are reliable and easy to use, great news if you're like me and you find your earbuds not always behaving how you want. Plus, one of the biggest knocks against the Pixel Buds Pro was the high $199 price point, a problem that no longer exists now that the Pixel Buds Pro are 40% off.