Get a year of Peacock for just $19 in this killer Memorial Day sale

From Mrs. Davis to The Traitors, Peacock is one of the best streaming services on the market right now. If you're not a subscriber, we've just spotted an epic Memorial Day sale you should take advantage of while you can.

For a limited time, you can get a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium for just $19 at Peacock. You'll need to use coupon code "SUMMEROFPEACOCK" at checkout to get this price. This discount is for new accounts only and saves you $30 when compared to the standard $49 price for an annual plan. That's one of the best Peacock TV promo codes we've seen.

Peacock Premium (12 months): was $49 now $19 @ Peacock

Peacock offers a huge library of streamable content drawn from various brands. There are must-see Original series such as Poker Face and Mrs. Davis. Plus, beloved shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE, and more. Right now, you can use coupon code "SUMMEROFPEACOCK" to get a 12-month Premium plan for just $19, that's $30 off its regular price. Offer ends June 12.

Peacock Premium gives you access to full seasons of tons of Peacock Original series such as the new-hit show Mrs. Davis, and you also get next-day airings of NBC shows. Plus, you’ll have a deep library of movies to watch that includes relatively recent releases such as the ludicrously-enjoyable Cocaine Bear and animated family-flick Minions: The Rise of Guru.

We also love that Peacock Premium offers access to a slew of live sports including MLB, Premier League soccer, WWE and Saturday Night Football. So whether you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy TV show, a blockbuster movie, or an unmissable sporting event from around the globe, Peacock will deliver the goods.

Although, we find it slightly irritating that a Premium plan does not remove advertisements. Unfortunately, you’ll need a more expensive Premium Plus membership to enjoy content entirely uninterrupted. Nevertheless, a full year of Peacock for just $19 is a streaming deal that is pretty hard to beat.