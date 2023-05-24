Get a year of Peacock for just $19 in this killer Memorial Day sale

By Louis Ramirez
published

Score $30 off an annual Peacock plan

The Peacock app
(Image credit: Future)

From Mrs. Davis to The Traitors, Peacock is one of the best streaming services on the market right now. If you're not a subscriber, we've just spotted an epic Memorial Day sale you should take advantage of while you can. 

For a limited time, you can get a 12-month subscription to Peacock Premium for just $19 at Peacock. You'll need to use coupon code "SUMMEROFPEACOCK" at checkout to get this price. This discount is for new accounts only and saves you $30 when compared to the standard $49 price for an annual plan. That's one of the best Peacock TV promo codes we've seen.

Peacock Premium (12 months): was $49 now $19 @ Peacock

Peacock Premium (12 months): was $49 now $19 @ Peacock
Peacock offers a huge library of streamable content drawn from various brands. There are must-see Original series such as Poker Face and Mrs. Davis. Plus, beloved shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE, and more. Right now, you can use coupon code "SUMMEROFPEACOCK" to get a 12-month Premium plan for just $19, that's $30 off its regular price. Offer ends June 12. 

View Deal

Peacock Premium gives you access to full seasons of tons of Peacock Original series such as the new-hit show Mrs. Davis, and you also get next-day airings of NBC shows. Plus, you’ll have a deep library of movies to watch that includes relatively recent releases such as the ludicrously-enjoyable Cocaine Bear and animated family-flick Minions: The Rise of Guru. 

We also love that Peacock Premium offers access to a slew of live sports including MLB, Premier League soccer, WWE and Saturday Night Football. So whether you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy TV show, a blockbuster movie, or an unmissable sporting event from around the globe, Peacock will deliver the goods. 

Although, we find it slightly irritating that a Premium plan does not remove advertisements. Unfortunately, you’ll need a more expensive Premium Plus membership to enjoy content entirely uninterrupted. Nevertheless, a full year of Peacock for just $19 is a streaming deal that is pretty hard to beat. 

After grabbing your year of Peacock Premium for $19, you might also want to consider upgrading your television to enjoy all the streaming service has to offer on one of the best TVs

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

Topics
Deal
Streaming