Get a great OLED TV for God of War Ragnarök without breaking the bank

God of War Ragnarök is one brilliant game. It builds upon the foundations of 2018’s God of War and looks utterly magnificent on an OLED TV. And thanks to the Cyber Monday TV deals you can snap up a great TV for a discount price.

But the question is: which TV should you get? Well I’m here to give you some pointers, as there are some very impressive TVs that have been cut in price and play nicely with the PS5. These have features like 120Hz refresh rate support, which is something God of War Ragnarök can take advantage of (in fact it’s the mode I play the game in).

So read on for my pick of the TV you should consider this Cyber Monday if you want to really give your journey into Ragnarök, and indeed other titles on our best PS5 games list, a serious visual upgrade.

1. LG C2 OLED

My first pick is the LG C2 OLED . It’s an upgrade on the LG C1 OLED, a TV I bought in 2021’s Cyber Monday, and comes with a mix of gaming-centric features such as variable refresh rate (VRR) and a great gaming mode with low-latency features. God of War Ragnarök looks awesome on the C1, so should look equally good, if not better on the C2.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,296 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is cheaper than ever. We named this stunning television the best TV (opens in new tab) of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Best Buy has it on sale at $1,299 (opens in new tab).

2. Sony Bravia XR A80J

The Sony Bravia XR A80J comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, again is ideal for God of War Ragnarök’s high frame rate mode. It also has a Game Mode, which in our Sony Bravia XR A80J review yielded 16.5ms and 15.8ms respectively — well below our 20 ms threshold for solid gaming performance.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 55": was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $900! Sony makes some of the best OLED TVs around, and with a huge $900 off, the Sony Bravia XR A80J is almost unmissable. A TV of this quality at such a steep discount is something you don't want to miss.

3. Vizio OLED 4K TV

This Vizio OLED TV is offering a very large panel for a very reasonable price, yet doesn't skimp on quality or viewing angles. On the gaming side, you’ve got Vizio’s ProGaming Engine that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Latency could be better in the gaming mode, but it's still more than reasonable for a TV that’s this big at this price.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,494 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! In terms of features, Vizio's 65-inch 4K OLED TV is identical to its smaller 55-inch counterpart. That means you get Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's now at its lowest price ever.

4. LG B2 4K OLED TV

This LG OLED comes recommended by my colleague and TV expert Nick Pino. And for good reason as it’s got a 120Hz panel and support for the likes of Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG format. It also benefits from LG’s Game Optimizer.

(opens in new tab) LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG B2 is a 2022 OLED TV. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy has it for $999 (opens in new tab).

5. Samsung S95B 4K OLED TV

This Samsung S95B OLED TV stands out with a suite of great gaming capabilities and a captivatingly low latency of 9.2ms. It has support for FreeSync Premium, VRR and Samsung’s version of Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Its gaming mode also adapts to specific game genres, which is a neat feature.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,447 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. By comparison, Samsung has it on sale for $1,449 (opens in new tab).

For more sales and discounts, check out our Cyber Monday live blog and our round up of the best Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now.