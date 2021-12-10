Get a Fire TV with a free Echo Dot from as low as $119

With the holidays approaching, many people are shopping for a new TV — and Amazon is here to make the season bright.

Right now on Amazon, you can get an Amazon Fire TV from just $119 and get a free Echo Dot with it. Just add a Fire TV and an Echo Dot to your cart and use the coupon code "FTVDOT21" to grab yourself one of the best TV deals we've seen this year. The deal is valid with the 3rd-gen Echo Dot only.

To make it even better, Best Buy are offering the same deal right now. To see all the TVs you can get, check out the whole Fire TV sale at Amazon or Best Buy.

Amazon is offering one of our favorite TV deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV Edition HDTV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. Just add the 3rd-gen Echo Dot to your cart manually and use coupon "FTVDOT21" to drop the Echo Dot's price to $0 at checkout. Fire TVs start as cheap as $119. The promo ends December 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Best Buy offers the sale deal.

There are plenty of great Fire TVs to choose from in this sale, but our favourite is the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for $369. It's $20 off its regular price. This is the 2021 model, and it features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, three HDMI ports, and access to hundreds of apps like Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Netflix. When you've chosen the TV you want, add it to your cart, along with the 3rd Generation Echo Dot, and then use the code "FTVDOT21" at checkout.

Want a larger screen? The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K Fire TV is just $549 at Best Buy right now. This is an amazing saving of $200 on the TV, plus you'll save $40 on the Echo Dot. No need to enter the coupon at Best Buy, as they'll add the free Echo Dot to your purchase automatically.(Eligible Fire TVs will display the free Echo Dot copy underneath the TV's price).

This promo ends December 24th at 11:59 p.m. ET.