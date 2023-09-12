Forget the Apple Watch 9 — huge Garmin sale knocks prices to $129

We're just minutes away from the potential unveiling of the Apple Watch 9. While I do expect to see deals on the Apple Watch 9 relatively fast, here's one smartwatch deal you don't have to wait for.
For a limited time, Garmin is knocking up to $400 off select devices during its massive birthday sale. If you're looking for the best Garmin watch, the sale includes deals on the Venue, epix, Forerunner, and vivomove series of watches. It's one of the biggest Garmin deals we've seen in months. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Garmin coupon codes).
Garmin Forerunner 45 (GPS): was $169 now $129 @ Garmin
Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's perfect for new runners as well as veterans. In our Garmin Forerunner 45 review, we said it delivers all the basics at an affordable price.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy | $129 @ Amazon
Garmin Vivoactive 4: was $349 now $189 @ Garmin
With built-in GPS, on-demand health metrics, and offline Spotify playback, the Vivocactive 4 is a total score. This well-rounded, fitness-focused smartwatch improves upon the Vivoactive 3 with more bells and whistles for tracking health stats and workouts. In our Garmin Vivoactive 4 review, we called it an near-perfect workout companion.
Price check: $189 @ Amazon | $189 @ Best Buy
Garmin Venu 2S: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Garmin Venu 2S improves on the original with advanced fitness metrics, greater music storage, and double the battery life. It's also a watch that properly doubles as a workout companion and stylish lifestyle device — a balance mastered by the likes of the Apple Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 6. Note that Amazon and Best Buy are offering the better price on this watch.
Price check: $299 @ Garmin | $249 @ Amazon
Garmin Forerunner 255: was $349 now $299 @ Garmin
The Garmin Forerunner 255 has everything you could ever want from a running watch. In our Garmin Forerunner 255 review, we said it's great from a fitness tracking standpoint and it has a far better battery life than the Apple Watch. It features built-in GPS, multisport activity profiles, race calendar/race countdown widgets, blood oxygen level tracking, sleep tracking, and more.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy | $299 @ Amazon
Garmin Forerunner 945: was $499 now $349 @ Garmin
The Garmin Forerunner 945 is designed for triathletes, trail runners, and other endurance sports fanatics. The Forerunner 945 offers the same training and recovery metrics as the Forerunner 245 and 745 while adding metrics for tracking heat and altitude, which are important for determining the difficulty of a key workout. In our Forerunner 955 review we said the Editor's Choice watch is great if you need a GPS watch that will go the distance. Note that Amazon has a slightly lower price, but it's sold via a third party merchant.
Price match: $349 @ Best Buy | $338 @ Amazon