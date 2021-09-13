Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $35 at Amazon

A Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent way to watch your favorite movies and shows in beautiful 4K. You can turn any television into a streaming hub with this nifty little device, and right now you can pick it up for less at Amazon.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K is just $34 at Amazon. That’s a very healthy $15 off its usual price of $50 and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen. The pocket-sized device comes boasting the ability to stream in 4K Ultra HD at up to 60fps, with HDR support, and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available and right now it's down to just $34 in this Amazon sale. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Fire TV Cube: was $199 now $94 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Cube swaps the slim form factor of the Fire TV Stick for additional power and speed. It can also be used to control your smart home thanks to full Alexa integration. There's a built-in speaker as well and access to thousands of streaming services as well.

This saving on the Fire TV Stick 4K isn’t the only streaming-device deal being run on Amazon right now. You can also pick up the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite for $21 (that’s 27% off) or the premium Fire TV Cube for $94 (which is 21% off). The former drops the 4K support but is a great pick if you’re operating on a budget or don’t have a 4K television at home.

However, if you want top-notch performance then the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the device to go with. It's one of the best streaming devices on the market right now. In our review, we were impressed by its excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation and rich app selection. The slim, unobtrusive stick hides behind your TV in an HDMI port.

The Fire TV Stick 4K streams 4K HDR content beautifully — and quickly. As our review notes, it consistently reached full Ultra HD resolutions within 30 seconds. In addition to excellent video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ (that last one is hard to find in streaming devices). It's also got Dolby Atmos Audio for immersive sound.

The Alexa remote has buttons that control your TV, which is great because nobody wants a bunch of remotes to keep track of (and lose in the couch cushions). And with the press of a button, you can use Alexa to search for titles and open apps.

Speaking of which, the Fire TV store has just about every app that's out there, so you can stream all the Netflix, Disney Plus and (of course) Prime Video shows and original movies you want.