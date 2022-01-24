Epic HBO Max sale knocks 20% off for up to 12 months

It can be rare for a great streaming deal to appear, so don't miss out — this HBO Max deal is one of the best sales we've seen in a long time, and it won't be around for much longer.

Right now HBO Max is taking 20% off its ad-free and ad-supported subscription plans. After discount, you'll pay $11.99 per month for the ad-free plan or $7.99 per month for the ad-supported plan. But act fast — this offer will only be available until January 25. The offer is valid for new and returning HBO Max customers.

For new or returning subscribers only, HBO Max is taking 20% off its ad-free plan for an entire year. After discount, you'll pay just $11.99 per month. After the promo ends, your price will increase to the standard rate of $14.99. (Or you can cancel your subscription). This is not only a rare deal, but one of the best HBO Max deals we've ever seen.

For new or returning subscribers only, HBO Max is taking 20% off its ad-supported plan for an entire year. After discount, you'll pay just $7.99 per month. After the promo ends, your price will increase to the standard rate of $9.99. (Or you can cancel your subscription).

Last September, HBO had a similar sale, but only offered discounted prices for six months. After the promo is up, your subscription will auto-renew at the standard rate of $14.99/month (without ads) or $9.99/month (with ads), but remember you can cancel your plan at any time if you no longer want to use the service.

HBO Max currently sits atop our list of the best streaming services available, and for good reason. This deal makes it cheaper than Netflix, with a content library full of big-hitters like DC movies, Studio Ghibli and some great originals.

With one account, you can create up to 5 user profiles (although only 3 can stream at one time,) and parents can manage what kids watch with parental controls. You'll be able to watch HBO Max on a range of devices, from Android to Apple TV to Roku. You can also get HBO Max apps on iOS, iPad, Xbox, and Playstation.

If you're looking to watch blockbuster movies from the comfort of your home, HBO Max is the best streaming service out there — if you opt for the ad-free plan, you'll be able to watch movies from Warner Bros. on HBO Max on the same day they hit theatres. HBO Max also offers 4K support, although only on select movies.

Plus, with shows like Succession, The Flight Attendant and more on the service, you won't be running out of great things to watch any time soon. Make sure to check out our list of the best HBO Max shows and movies to see what HBO Max has to offer.

Don't forget this deal will disappear after January 25th, so act fast if you want to save big on this great service.