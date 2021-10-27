Epic Black Friday gaming laptop deal: Save $400 on Razer Blade 15 now

Black Friday deals are ramping up fast, as retailers have already started putting their best devices on sale. And if you're searching for a solid gaming laptop deal, we've got great news.

Amazon currently has the Razer Blade 15 Base on sale for $1,599. That’s saving you a whole $400 off its original price of $1,999, making it one of the most notable deals we've seen so far. Make sure to act fast though, as stock won't last forever.

Get Razer's killer 15-inch gaming laptop for $400 off the regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a snappy 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

The Razer Blade 15 boasts stellar performance while maintaining its slick aesthetic. This powerful machine is one of the best gaming laptops, and it's easy to see why.

This powerful machine delivers an outstanding gaming experience with its 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz and 512GB of SSD storage — all packed into a slim 0.7 inch chassis.

Thanks to its powerful GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, you can enjoy graphically intensive games such as Cyberpunk 2077 on "Ultra" settings at 1080p resolution and get away with it.

And although 512GB of SSD storage might not be quite enough for some users, you can still store a decent amount of games.

Design-wise, the Razer Blade 15 easily beats other flagships. Unlike some competitors, the Razer Blade 15 doesn't isn't bulky or flash. Instead, it somewhat resembles the looks of Apple's MacBook Pro and weighs as little as 4.5 pounds.

In short, it's a great deal, which gets you a gaming laptop from one of the best gaming hardware manufacturers, and it'll save you $400 too. But if you want to broaden your search, browse through our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page for more sales.