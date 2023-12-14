7 massive 75-inch TV deals with big discounts right now

A 75-inch TV is the perfect set to stream the best holiday movies or binge your favorite shows. If you're looking to bring one home this season, there's a ton of 75-inch TV deals that are available in time for holiday delivery.

For example, the super-cheap Onn 75-inch 4K Roku TV is just for $498 at Walmart. Or, you can score our choice for the best TV on the market, the Hisense 75-inch U8K QLED 4K TV for $1,298 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see the top 75-inch TV deals available.



Holiday 75-inch TV deals — Best sales now

Onn 75" 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart

The Onn 75-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $849 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of our favorite cheap TVs. Despite its low price, it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. This 75-inch model is slightly over $500, but a steal at its new discounted price.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $569 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 75” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,949 now $1,298 @ Amazon

If you want a new 75-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

LG C3 77" 4K OLED: was $3,499 now $2,496 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $2,496 @ Walmart | $2,499 @ Best Buy