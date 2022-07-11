Echo Show 15 just hit its lowest price ever before Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is less than 24 hours away, but there are already some pretty great deals to be found. One example is this Amazon Echo Show 15 sale.

Right now, the Echo Show 15 is on sale for $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a savings of $70 off its regular price of $249. This is the first real sale for Amazon's largest Alexa-enabled smart display, and the lowest price we've seen yet for this smart home device.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 15: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Show 15 has a large 15-inch display and a new interface with widgets that lets you more easily interact with smart home devices. The Echo Show 15 can be set on a stand or mounted on the wall, and used as a digital picture frame of sorts.

In our Amazon Echo Show 15 review, we really liked the large 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display, which made it very easy to control smart home devices, leave notes for family members, and more. A new interface lets you add and remove widgets to the screen to let you truly customize its look.

Cleverly, if you have a compatible home security camera or video doorbell, you can stream a live feed from the device to the Echo Show 15, letting you see who's at the door — and even talk with them.

The Echo Show 15 can also be used to watch videos, stream music, and make video calls via Alexa, making it one of the best smart displays around. However, its camera and speakers aren't the best among Amazon's smart displays. If calls and music are more a priority for you, we suggest checking out the Amazon Echo Show 10, which is also now just $179 (opens in new tab), down from $249.