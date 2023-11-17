Don’t miss out on Private Internet Access' mega 83% Black Friday discount

What better way to say goodbye to 2023 than by bagging one final deal? Private Internet Access (PIA) has rolled out an awesome Black Friday VPN deal – meaning you can try one of the best VPNs in the industry for a bargain price.

To get you in the festive spirit, PIA has discounted its 2-year plan to $56.94 ($2.03 a month) – which is a massive 83% saving. You’ll also get an extra 4 months of coverage for free, so you’ll be covered well into the new year.

PIA has always balanced budget-friendly prices and a full toolkit of privacy features, so there’s never been a better time to check out the provider for yourself. You can use PIA on just about any device you own – and you’ll even get unlimited simultaneous connection to share with friends and family.

PIA Black Friday deal: save big and secure all of your devices

Don’t miss out on your chance to try this titan of the VPN industry – and ensure all of your browsing sessions stay private. PIA’s 2-year plan has been reduced to just $2.03 a month, and includes an extra 4 months, free of charge, meaning you’ll have battle-tested protection for 28 months in total. Just click the link to head to the PIA site and snap up your deal. You’ll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, too, so you can put the service to the test without risking a penny.

Some VPNs swear that they go the extra mile to keep you and your data secure – PIA is one of only a handful of services to actually live up to these claims. You can check out PIA’s apps yourself, seeing as they’re totally open-source, and examine them for vulnerabilities at any time. PIA isn’t interested in logging your browsing data, either, and has proven this in court on two separate occasions.

If you’re a VPN newbie, you’ll be glad to hear that PIA is incredibly easy to get up and running. For all the tech veterans out there, and anyone else who wants to dig into advanced settings, PIA has you covered, with all sorts of tools you can configure down to the last detail.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want a VPN that values transparency: PIA is an audited no-logs provider, and even offers a bug bounty for anyone who spots a vulnerability in its apps. ✔️ You want real value for money: one PIA subscription will bag you unlimited simultaneous connections, which you can share with friends and family. ✔️ You'll be torrenting: PIA is a great torrenting VPN, with support for port-forwarding and a huge selection of P2P-friendly servers.

Privacy should be a priority all year round, and PIA packs some of the best security tools into affordable packages. In addition to battle-tested encryption, you'll also get access to a kill switch, and the MACE feature which ensures that ads, trackers, and malware threats don't get in your way when you're buying those last-minute gifts.

There are a huge amount of PIA servers, too, located all over the world in 91 countries. That’s a generous spread, and I’ve always found PIA to be a speedy service that can handle data-intensive tasks like online gaming and streaming. On that note, PIA’s servers all support P2P file-sharing, so you won’t have to go hunting for a specialized server.

If your plans for the holiday season involve bundling up and checking out what’s new on Netflix, you’ll be glad to learn that PIA is a fantastic streaming VPN. I was able to unblock Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime without any issues. PIA can also help you stay connected to friends and family via social media if you travel somewhere where popular platforms are blocked.

PIA's customer support is fantastic - I threw some tough technical questions at the team and received quick, thorough answers. You can reach out via live chat or email to speak to an expert, or head over to the web knowledgebase for detailed articles, setup guides, and FAQs.