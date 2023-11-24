Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday deals — save $50 on the Brooks Adrenaline running shoe

Save $50 on the popular Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoe during the Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday sale. I have it on good authority from my fitness editor (an avid runner herself) that Brooks running shoes are a must-have, offering great options for runners with wide feet or those who need a supportive shoe.

The best Black Friday deals are underway, and I'm happy to see the Brooks Adrenaline range on sale. Right now, you can save $50 on the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoe @ Dick's Sporting Goods.

At the time of writing, you can choose between many colors like lilac and silver or my favorite white, blue and yellow dotted combo. So there's something for everyone. Size ranges are available and you can opt for a narrow, medium, or wide fit.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 (women's) running shoe: was $139 now $89 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

With narrow, medium and wide options, the Brooks running shoe range is one of the most popular out there. We love the colorways available, which are fun, bright, and bold. Save $50 during Black Friday and benefit from a supportive shoe for which the Adrenaline range is famous. Save on the men's Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoe here.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoe: reasons to buy

Put your feet in the shoes you trust this Black Friday. The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoe is now $50 less in various colorways, sizes and widths. 3D Fit Print tech in the upper helps give structure to your feet, while a GuideRails support system helps "align your body into its natural motion path."

The running shoe features a hefty 12mm heel drop, a 100% DNA LOFT midsole and moderate cushioning. The range is ideal for those who need added stability when they run, and my editor says the Brooks Adrenaline range is famed for providing ample support. So let's crunch some numbers. The shoe has a heel stack height of 32mm, and a forefoot stack of 20mm and sits below ankle height. You can access a range of sizes too.

For runners who like a guarantee, the APMA Seal of Acceptance has been given to several Brooks running shoe styles for "commitment to biomechanical research for the runner and proper fit in running footwear."

I'm slightly obsessed with the color options for this shoe, which range from stripped-back and sleek to bold and sassy. It's the sort of shoe you want to have some fun in, and I'm here for it.

Not for you?

We've rounded up The North Face Black Friday deals here and Brooks running Black Friday deals for more ideas on what to shop. You can also save $50 on my favorite Columbia hiking shoe, which hit the Black Friday sales at last.