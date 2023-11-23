Brooks running Black Friday deals — save up to 46% with 9 deals I recommend

It's officially Black Friday and the deals are heating up! As an avid runner, I keep my eyes peeled on what deals are happening across some of the biggest brands in the running world and I've just discovered Brooks has some excellent deals that are worth checking out!



Brooks produces a collection of high-performance running gear for men and women. I've scoured Amazon for deals that I'd recommend buying while the best Black Friday deals trickle in. I can safely say now is the time to jump on some brand-new Brooks running gear while prices are significantly lower and while stocks last. For example, right now you can buy the Brooks Women’s Launch 9 running shoe for just $59 at Amazon, that's a mega 46% off the original price.



You will find plenty more great deals below but we'd just like to point out that sale prices can depend on things like color and size so make sure to double-check this and the final price before adding a deal to your basket. Without further ado, here are the best Brooks running deals I recommend you buy this Black Friday.

Black Friday Brooks running deals

Brooks Base Hat: was $30 now $24 @ Amazon

Looking for a cap to wear on your runs, this is a great unisex option from Brooks. It's lightweight, quick-drying, and adjustable. There are side vents to let out heat and an internal sweat-wicking band. The 20% discount applies to all three colors: black, asphalt and nightlife/asphalt (the reflective option).

Brooks Men's Run Visible Short Sleeve: was $75 now $56 @ Amazon

This run shirt is made with a fast sweat-wicking fabric, efficiently keeping you cool and dry on a sweaty run. Made with recycled materials this Brook's top provides 360 visibility to keep you seen and safe when clocking your miles in the dark. Save 25% when you buy today!



Brooks Men's High Point 7" 2-in-1 Shorts: was $78 now $58 @Amazon

Run in all weather with this pair of Brooks running pants. Made with tear-proof and waterproof material, they are perfect for hitting any overgrown trails. Or benefit from the UPF 30 + sun protection they provide when Summer rolls around. This 25% saving is available in dark blue and black.

Brooks Women’s Launch 9 running shoe: was $110 now $59 @ Amazon

A lightweight and breathable running trainer designed with hints of reflectivity to keep you visible on the roads. Designed with something called BioMoGo DNA cushioning, the Launch 9 offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance. Buy now and save a fantastic 46%!

Brooks Women’s Launch GTS 9: was $110 now $64 @ Amazon

Looking for a new pair of running shoes to give you an extra boost? Say hello to the Brook's Launch GTS 9 built to be lightweight (8oz), responsive and supportive. The shoe is engineered with something called BioMoGo DNA, which essentially provides cushioning without the extra weight to propel you on when you pick up the pace. Take advantage of this 41% discount while it lasts!

Brooks Men's Levitate 5 running shoe: was $150 now $74 @ Amazon

The Levitate 5 running shoes offer an impressive energy return thanks to the lighter DNA AMP midsole technology. The new upper design is meant to have a 'sock-like' fit that will flex and adapt to your strides. This half-price deal is not one to miss!

Brooks Men's Adrenaline GTS 22: was $110 now $89 @ Amazon

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 are a great option for road runners offering a smooth, supportive and stable ride. This is thanks to the GuideRail technology which are meant to act like bumpers on a bowling alley, providing a stable platform for your feet. Save $20 when you scoop a pair up!

Brooks Women's Run Visible Tights: was $130 now $97 @ Amazon

Make yourself visible while you run wearing the Brooks Run Visible Tights. Winter running gets pretty chilly but it's not uncommon to still work up a sweat striding through the colder temps which is why these leggings have been engineered with a fabric that balances warmth and breathability. Grab a pair now while they are less than $100!

Brooks Women's Glycerin GTS 20 running shoes: was $160 now $119 @ Amazon

The Glycerin GTS 20 features the Brooks nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 midsole, offering a softer landing than a traditional EVA blend and a lighter ride than the brand’s DNA LOFT. This shoe is designed to provide more support than its predecessor (the Glycerin 20) with the GuideRails support technology that keeps excess movement in check so you stay in your ideal stride. Scoop up this 25% discount while it lasts!

Is Black Friday a good time to buy Brooks?

We definitely think so. Stocking up on a new running wardrobe is an easy way to burn a hole in your pocket, especially from reputable running brands like Brooks. If you've been running in the same trainers you wore back in college or you're considering buying some cheap knock-off winter running gear, we suggest you invest in some proper kit from Brooks instead. We promise you'll not only feel more comfortable on your runs wearing proper gear but you should feel a difference in your performance and help stave off unwanted injuries.



