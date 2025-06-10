Epic Brooks summer sale live — shop up to 35% off sneakers and apparel now

Whether you're planning to hit the pavement or you'll be getting your miles in on the treadmill this summer, Brooks running gear is up for the challenge. Brooks is a brand that makes premium running shoes and apparel for all seasons and temperatures — and fortunately, they're hosting a massive summer sale as we speak.

From the best running shoes and sports bras to high-quality shorts and waterproof jackets, Brooks has tons of great running deals up to 35% off. For instance, the Brooks Ghost 16 are now just $99 and hold a spot on our list of the best running shoes for women. You can also snag the affordable Brooks Revel 7 for just $84.

Keep scrolling to check out the 9 best running deals that caught my eye in the Brooks running sale.

Brooks Sneaker Deals

Brooks Apparel Deals

Brooks 3 Pocket Sports Bra (Women's): was $55 now $41 at Brooks Running It’s hard to imagine a sports bra offering storage when you’re so accustomed to awkwardly shoving your belongings wherever you can. But, the 3 Pocket Sports Bra has, you guessed it, three in-built pockets — two on the sides and one on the back, which is big enough to slide your phone into.