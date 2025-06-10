Epic Brooks summer sale live — shop up to 35% off sneakers and apparel now
Brooks running gear deals worth adding to your cart
Whether you're planning to hit the pavement or you'll be getting your miles in on the treadmill this summer, Brooks running gear is up for the challenge. Brooks is a brand that makes premium running shoes and apparel for all seasons and temperatures — and fortunately, they're hosting a massive summer sale as we speak.
From the best running shoes and sports bras to high-quality shorts and waterproof jackets, Brooks has tons of great running deals up to 35% off. For instance, the Brooks Ghost 16 are now just $99 and hold a spot on our list of the best running shoes for women. You can also snag the affordable Brooks Revel 7 for just $84.
Keep scrolling to check out the 9 best running deals that caught my eye in the Brooks running sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Brooks deals
- Brooks 3 Pocket Sports Bra (Women's): was $55 now $41
- Brooks Chaser 5” 2-in-1 Shorts (Women’s): was $64 now $48
- Brooks Journey 7" 2-in-1 Short (Men's): was $75 now $56
- Brooks Revel 7 (Women's): was $100 now $84
- Brooks Ghost 16 (Women's): was $140 now $99
- Brooks Ghost Max 2 (Men's): was $150 now $119
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 GTX (Women's): was $170 now $119
- Brooks High Point Waterproof Jacket (Men’s): was $215 now $139
- Brooks Hyperion 2 Max (Men's): was $180 now $149
Brooks Sneaker Deals
If you're new to the world of running and don't want to spend too much, this is the shoe for you. The Revel 7 provides a springy, comfortable feel on the road thanks to its added cushioning — but they're also great for walking. The shoe's arrow-point pattern in the outsole also lets your foot move quickly from heel to toe. The men's shoe is also on sale for $84.
Holding a top spot on our list of the best women's running shoes, the Brooks Ghost 16 is the first version of the Ghost to feature Brooks’ nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 midsole foam, and as a result it’s a major upgrade on the Ghost 15. It’s a reliable daily trainer that’s perfect for beginner runners. You can also grab the men's version for $99.
The Brooks Ghost Max 2 is a shoe designed for runners and walkers who want maximum cushioning and stable landings. In our testing we found it comfy and responsive with a smooth ride and plenty of stability. And yet it feels light on your feet. The women's version is also on sale for $119.
This reliable and speedy shoe is perfect for runs in the rain. They offer waterproof and breathable protection to the Adrenaline's signature shoe and they also have responsive cushioning and smooth transitions for on-the-go comfort. The men's shoe is also on sale for $119.
The Brooks Hyperion Max 2 is a big update on its predecessor and the most versatile shoe in the Brooks range as a plated trainer that can handle everything from short speed sessions to easy long runs. The women's shoe is also on sale for $149.
Brooks Apparel Deals
It’s hard to imagine a sports bra offering storage when you’re so accustomed to awkwardly shoving your belongings wherever you can. But, the 3 Pocket Sports Bra has, you guessed it, three in-built pockets — two on the sides and one on the back, which is big enough to slide your phone into.
For women, the Chaser 5” Shorts also have the 2-in-1 style, offering runners security and comfort. There’s a soft cloud seam that makes these shorts chafe-free and you can run unencumbered with five pockets — two on the outer leg, two front pockets in the liner, and a back zipper pocket for your phone. Check all three colors to find the best deal in your size.
These 2-in-1 shorts feature a boxer brief liner that provides coverage without restricting your movement. Additionally, they have a flat waistband for a secure fit, perfect for picking up speed. These longtime favorites were made for the long haul.
At 35%, this wet weather jacket could fast become one of your running essentials. It's fitted, while still working over multiple layers, and it'll keep you dry as the weather becomes increasingly unpredictable.
