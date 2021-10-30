Dell kicks off Black Friday sale with up to $550 off gaming laptops

The end of the month is here and Dell is finishing things off with an epic sale on its gaming PCs. While these aren't official Dell Black Friday deals, many configs are generously discounted.

Currently, Dell is taking up to $550 off gaming PCs. After discount, prices start as low as $685. The sale includes Alienware desktops/laptops and G-series laptops. These are among the best Black Friday PC gaming deals we've seen so far.

Dell is ending the month with an epic sale on all gaming rigs. The PC manufacturer is taking up to $550 off select gaming rigs. The sale includes G-series laptops and Alienware laptops/desktops. After discounts, prices start at $685. View Deal

Black Friday deals are starting early this year and we expect to see a wide range of deals on laptops, especially gaming rigs. Dell in particular makes some of the best gaming laptops we've tested. The company's Alienware m15 R4 is one of our favorite gaming rigs. Currently, you can get the Alienware m15 R4 for $1,799 ($360 off).

