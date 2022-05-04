Dell just slashed this Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop by $498

We’re currently in between major sales events — unless you count Star Wars Day deals — but Dell isn’t slowing down with its excellent offers on powerful gaming laptops. The retailer is offering another fantastic deal, this time on a laptop that is perfect for anyone looking for an entry point into the world of PC gaming.

For a limited time, this Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is $685 at Dell. That’s a massive $498 off this laptop's standard retail price of $1,184. We’ve seen plenty of excellent offers at Dell already this year, and this one definitely qualifies as one of the best cheap laptop deals currently available.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,184 now $685 @ Dell

Dell has slashed the price of this G15 gaming laptop by $498 for a limited time. This machine sports an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, a 15.6-inch FHD display and Alienware-inspired cooling system.

The Nvidia GeForce TX 3050 is Nvidia’s entry-level graphics card, and it doesn’t boast the graphical power of its beefier siblings the GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3090. Nevertheless, it’s still a solid graphics card for high-quality 1080p gaming. So if you’re after a solid machine for a reasonable price, this Dell G15 gaming laptop is an excellent option.

Alongside the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, you’ll find an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games. This configuration offers enough power to play most graphically-taxing games on medium to high settings without performance hiccups. All this power is housed within a slick Dark Shadow Grey chassis.

This gaming laptop comes sporting a 15.6-inch FHD display, with LED-Backlit and narrow bezels. It’s also designed to run cool thanks to a thermal system inspired by Alienware products that expels air through four vents located on the sides and rear of the laptop. We’re also pleased to see that Dell hasn’t skimped on ports either —this G15 gaming laptop offers three high-speed USB-A ports, USB-C, HDMI output and a headphone jack.

All told, this is one of the best RTX 3050 laptop deals we’ve ever seen, and we don’t expect it to stick around for much longer. As of writing, 80% of the available stock has been claimed, so hurry over and secure yours before the deal sells out.