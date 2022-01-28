Best RTX 3050 laptop deals in January 2022

The RTX 3050 is Nvidia's new entry-level graphics card. It's a good option if you’re purchasing your first gaming laptop or want to play some great titles on a budget. We’re still in the depths of a global chip shortage, so getting a laptop with RTX 3050 included is a good way to start gaming without having to resort to buying a GPU from scalpers at an inflated price. (If you go the latter route, make sure to check out our RTX 3050 restock hub).

Luckily, there are usually lots of great deals available on RTX 3050 laptops if you know where to look. We’ve taken the hassle out of searching and compiled a list of the best RTX 3050 laptop deals currently available, so you can get straight to playing your favorite titles.

Best RTX 3050 laptop deals available right now

HP OMEN (16.1") w/ RTX 3050 Ti: was $1,329 now $999 @ Best Buy

This HP Omen gaming offers a 16.1-inch display, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, plus 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It stays cool during gameplay thanks to its Tempest cooling system, and even charges quickly (reaching 50% charge in around 30 minutes.)

Asus TUF Gaming F17 w/ RTX 3050 Ti: was $1,099 now $899 @ Walmart

If you’re looking for a solid gaming laptop, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is practically perfect, especially for $899. It features a 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz display, an Intel 11th generation Core i5-11260H CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes bundled with Windows 11.

Gigabyte G5 w/ RTX 3050: was $1,149 now $999 @ Best Buy

Currently on sale at a discounted price of $999, the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop is great for games, work and entertainment. This unit features a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz screen, a Core 15-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $790 @ Amazon

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings.