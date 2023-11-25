Dell Cyber Monday deals — 15 big savings on XPS, Alienware and more

Dell Cyber Monday deals are beginning to heat up — covering massive discounts on the latest XPS laptops, Alienware machines, and much more. There are monitors, laptops and desktops on sale, alongside peripherals that look set to sell out quickly, so it's best to act fast before stock dries up.

Presently, Dell has a sale of up to $800 off select laptops and desktops. This includes discounts on machines like the Inspiron and XPS systems, and beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series powered desktops and laptops.

Here are the best Dell Cyber Monday deals available right now.

Top 7 Cyber Monday Dell deals

Dell Cyber Monday deals — best sales now

Dell Computer deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was $329 now $259 @ Dell

This is an excellent deal, making a saving of $70. Its stunning visuals are thanks to the 16:9 1080p display panel that offers a clean, sharp image. Alongside this, you'll find a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $999 now $699 @ Dell

The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleep Inspiron 14 — sporting a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $300 saving all the more worthwhile!

Dell Inspiron Small Desktop: was $649 now $449 @ Dell

Right now, you can get $200 off this mini-yet-mighty desktop from Dell — packing impressive power for productivity in the Intel Core i5-13400 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS Cyber Monday deals

Dell XPS 13 (2022): was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Dell

Dell's knocking $300 off the price of an entry-level XPS 13 Plus with its 13.4-inch 1200p touchscreen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Dell XPS 15 (RTX 4060): was $2,799 now $2,199 @ Dell

Dell is dropping the price of its XPS 15 during Cyber Monday. It comes with a 15.6-inch (3456x2160) touch LCD, Core i9-13900H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's the perfect laptop for just about any type of task.

Dell XPS Desktop (RTX 4060): was $1,579 now $1,149 @ Dell

If you want the power and expandability of a desktop, this Dell Black Friday deal is for you. Currently, this XPS Desktop is on sale for $1,149. It features a Core i7-13700 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD with 2TB 7200 rpm HDD.

Alienware Cyber Monday deals

Alienware x14 R2 (RTX 4060): was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Dell

The small-but-mighty Alienware x14 is $500 off in one of my favorite deals of the day. It features an impressive 14-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Alienware x16 (RTX 4060): was $2,099 now $1,599 @ Dell

However, in comes the Alienware x16 complete with RTX 4060. Usually a more than $2,000 gaming laptop, it is now on sale for just under $1,600. It includes the 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 16-inch QHD non-touch display sits inside a Lunar Silver case. The chassis also includes AlienFX lightning zones programmable with up to 16.8 million distinct colors.

Alienware m18 (RTX 4080): was $2,999 now $2,299 @ Dell

There is an amazing $700 discount available on the Alienware m18 with the powerful RTX 4080 GPU. It includes the 13th generation Intel Core i9 up to 5.4 GHz Turbo processor and 32 GB of RAM. The dark metallic moon casing also includes a 1 TB SSD. At $700 off, this brings the price to below $2,300 for a powerful gaming laptop.

Alienware m16 (RTX 4090): was $2,999 now $2,599 @ Dell

This Alienware m16 includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. While still pricey, this premium gaming laptop is worth every cent given its powerful specs and overall sleek design. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 4090): was $3,899 now $3,299 @ Dell

If you want the ultimate gaming PC for less, this is it with a significant $600 discount. This configuration of the R15 sports a blazing fast Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU, RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Dell Monitor deals

Dell 27" 1080p monitor: was $159 now $99 @ Dell

Save a nice chunk of change on this 27-inch adjustable monitor from Dell. With a display resolution of 1920 x 1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and support for AMD FreeSync, it should stand you in good stead for both work and play.

Dell 32" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $239 @ Dell

This gaming monitor is perfect for new PC builders or those wanting a bit more performance out of esports titles for a good price. It's a VA panel, meaning it gets great black levels. Although, for some content, there may be some ghosting. Either way, this level of price-to-performance is very good.