Cyber Week deal at Amazon knocks Apple MagSafe Battery Pack to epic price low

Cyber Week deals are still going strong and we've just spotted an epic deal that every iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 owner should take advantage of.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack on sale for $74.99. That's $24 under the Apple Store's price and one of the best Apple deals we've seen this holiday season. This wireless MagSafe accessory is compatible with all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models/sizes.

This is the lowest price we've seen since the MagSafe Battery Pack hit the shelves. This handy wireless charger is compatible with all sizes of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, delivering up to 15W charging when attached.

There are a number of third-party battery packs out there, some of which you've probably already considered buying. However, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack offers wireless charging on-the-go that's effortless within Apple's ecosystem. And with the MagSafe strong attachment technology, you won't need to worry about it falling out of your hands while holding your iPhone.

It can deliver up to 15W charging when attached, and all you need to do in order to use it is simply pop it on the back of your smartphone; the MagSafe technology will then find the right placement for you. The charging is done on an automatic basis, too, so there's no need to manually turn it on or off.

For reference, it can provide up to 70% additional charge for an iPhone 12 mini or an iPhone 13 mini, up to 60% additional charge for an iPhone 12/iPhone 13/iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro, and up to 40% additional charge for an iPhone 12 Pro Max or an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

We've tested the product ourselves, and in our Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hands-on review we were impressed with how easy it is to use and the fact that it has no overheating issues. We also liked its thinner size compared to its competitors.

And if you're concerned about MagSafe affecting your personal items, Apple has confirmed that "there's no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either."

According to Apple, the MagSafe Battery Pack can charge your phone even faster "when coupled with a 27W or higher charger, like those that ship with MacBook."

One thing to keep in mind though is that a charging cable doesn't come included with the MagSafe accessory, meaning you'll need to purchase a 20W or higher USB-C Power Adapter and USB-C to Lightning Cable separately.