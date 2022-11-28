Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals — Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung and more

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, today is a good day to shop as the Cyber Monday deals have dropped. Deals on smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Garmin and Google are live, so now is a great time to shop.

For example, the new Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price ever that we have seen for the wearable and will save you $50 on its regular price of $399. It’s currently only available in the red colorway on Amazon, but you’ll find it for the same price in starlight, white, and black at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Not an Apple fan? Amazon has the newly launched Google Pixel Watch on sale for $299 (opens in new tab). That's $50 off and the first major discount we've seen on Google's first smartwatch.

Below are the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals we've found.

Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. Right now, this deal only applies to the model with the M/L band in (Product)Red. If you're after the midnight, starlight or white watch, head to Best Buy (opens in new tab) where you'll find the same deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/44mm): was $279 now $259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $259, which is $20 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $739 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The Apple Watch Ultra has a saving of $60 right now on Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab). It’s the cheapest we’ve seen Apple’s biggest and toughest watch. The saving is across the Ultra with all of the different bands in stock, so if you had your eye on the trail loop or the alpine loop, you're in luck.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is a solid mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It’s on sale for $149 which is its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE/45mm): was $499 now $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get Samsung's newest smartwatch for $70 off its regular price. In our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review (opens in new tab), we loved its design, its new skin-temperature sensor, and improved battery life. We called it a solid choice for anyone who wants a full-featured Android smartwatch with good battery life (we got over three days with regular/daily use) and some outdoor sports-friendly perks.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $279 now $169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For a limited time the Galaxy Watch 4 is $110 off on Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen for this 44mm smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 4 offers workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep tracking, ECG readings and more in a sleek design. And it supports Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm): was $349 now $149 (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab) and The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are both excellent smartwatches. The only difference between the two is the Classic adds a rotating bezel — a feature I love (opens in new tab). Its design is sleek and the upgrade from Tizen to Wear OS (opens in new tab) is fantastic. Plus, you get great fitness features like body composition analysis, which debuted on the Galaxy Watch 4. Don't miss out on this great everyday smartwatch, especially at nearly 60% off.

Fitbit smartwatch deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: was $149 now $98 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Versa 2 has been succeeded by the Versa 3, but it's still a capable fitness-first smartwatch with a beautiful always-on OLED display and Alexa built in. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. The promotion applies to most colors of the Versa 2, meaning you can pick which one best suits your styles.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $149 in this Cyber Monday sale. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the new smartwatch. The saving is available now and in the black, pink/copper, and blue/platinum colorways of the watch. The watch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium (opens in new tab) for free.

Google Pixel Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's first smartwatch, which debuted just a month ago, is already on sale by $50. This deal is for the Wi-Fi version of the watch, and either the polished silver with chalk or charcoal bands, or matte black with a black band.

Garmin smartwatch deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin epix Gen 2: was $899 now $798 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those who want a fitness-first smartwatch, the Garmin epix Gen 2 (opens in new tab) is one of the best. It has a bright and sharp display, looks amazing, and tracks just about every activity under the Sun. And, it has epic battery life — up to 16 days. This is a watch made for outdoor adventure, and right now, it's $101 off.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 7: was $699 now $599 @ Walmart

(opens in new tab)The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in three different sizes and three different editions. The cheapest watches available this Cyber Monday are the Fenix 7S (42mm) and the Fenix 7 (47mm) in the standard editions. The standard edition of the watch has a stainless steel bezel and a reinforced glass screen and is built for tough adventures, but doesn’t have solar-charging capabilities. Right now, the deal is on the Fenix 7 watches with the silver bezel, but the entire Fenix 7 line is discounted.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu 2 Plus: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is in the Cyber Monday sale on Amazon for $349. Stock is going fast, but the same deal is available on Target (opens in new tab), and at Garmin (opens in new tab). Right now, the deal is on the white/gold, black, and silver/powder gray models to suit every style. This is the cheapest discount we’ve seen on the smartwatch, making it a great time to buy.