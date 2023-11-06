Black Friday Woot deals 2023 — save on Apple iMac, Echo Dot, more

From gaming laptops to new TVs, Amazon-owned Woot is one of the best online stores for bargain hunters. While the retailer has a reputation for selling refurbished items, many of the devices sold on Woot are actually new.

The savings are even great if you're subscribed to Amazon Prime. Members get free standard shipping as well as free expedited shipping (when available). On major holidays, some of the best Woot deals are also Prime member exclusives. Now that the first Black Friday deals of the season are live, Woot deals are starting to ramp up. So I'm rounding up some of the best early deals you can shop right now. From discounted iMacs to affordable gaming rigs, here are the best deals to shop right now.

Black Friday Woot deals

Christmas/Holiday decor: deals from $17 @ Woot

Woot is making it a little more affordable to deck the halls this holiday season. As part of its holiday sales, it has Christmas decor on sale from $17. The sale included LED lights, outdoor Christmas trees, LED curtain string lights, and more.

Echo (4th Gen): was $49 now $18 @ Woot

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has dropped to $18 at Woot. This 2020 model packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Just be aware that it's been sold for as little as $1 (when bundled with Amazon Music Unlimited). However, this is the lowest standalone price we've seen and Amazon is currently sold out of this model.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Samsung The Frame QLED TV: on sale from $417 @ Woot

Right now, you can get the entire lineup of Samsung The Frame QLED TVs from Woot at their lowest prices ever. These QLED 4K TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. All sizes are currently on sale: the 32-inch costs $417 (was $597); 50-inch costs $867 (was $1,297); 55-inch costs $1,087 (was $1,497), 65-inch costs $1,397 (was $1,997); and the 85-inch costs $2,697 (was $4,297).

Apple iMac M1 (7-Core GPU): was $1,299 now $899 @ Woot

Woot has the iMac M1 (with 7-core GPU) on sale. Unlike its predecessor, the iMac features Apple's M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. In our iMac 2021 review, we said it delivers speed, beauty, and great sound in a slim new design. These iMacs are factory reconditioned and come with a 90-day warranty.