Black Friday OLED TV deals — 3 best sales you can snag right now

OLED TVs can get pricy, but it turns out you don't need to spend a fortune to get your hands on one. That's especially true during Black Friday deals season.

I've found 3 Black Friday TV deals that come in under $1,000. The cheapest of the lot is the LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV for $549 at Best Buy — this is the lowest price I've ever seen for any OLED TV. Meanwhile, the biggest-screen OLED TV I've found for under $1,000 would be the LG 55-inch B3 OLED 4K TV for $996 at Amazon. These sales are bound to be extremely popular, so act fast to secure the TV of your dreams in time for the holidays.

Black Friday TV deals — OLED TVs under $1,000

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.

LG C3 42" 4K OLED: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $896 @ Walmart | $899 @ Best Buy