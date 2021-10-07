Black Friday toy deals — best sales to expect in 2021

Shopping for Black Friday toy deals before the Christmas rush is a smart way to save time and money. In the coming weeks, retailers will offer a wide range of early Black Friday deals and toys in particular will see big price drops. As we've seen before, toy deals tend to sell out fast and with this year's stock shortages, it's better to shop early and avoid potential shipping delays.

So we're keeping an eye out for early Black Friday toy deals and we're spotlighting the sales we think you should shop early. From Lego sets to kid-friendly tablets, we’ve gathered some pre-Black Friday toy deals you can grab right now. The perfect gift depends on the person you’re buying it for, but our recommendations are certain to put smiles on any child's face.

Black Friday toy deals — best sales right now

Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $39 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course). It's just $5 shy of its all-time low. View Deal

LEGO Millennium Falcon: was $159 now $128 @ Amazon

If you have a Star Wars fan in your life, this amazing LEGO Millenium Falcon will be a gift to remember. It has 1,351 pieces, and comes with 7 characters from the movies, and the model is an impressive 17 inches long when finished. This would be a great time to grab it too — this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for the LEGO Millenium Falcon (the best being just $1 cheaper at $127).View Deal

Barbie Sweet Orchard Farm Doll & Vehicle: was $34 now $29 @ Walmart

This Barbie Sweet Orchard Farm set comes with a doll and a purple four-seater vehicle. The farm theming is fun, and should inspire imaginative play — it even comes with a painted-on mud splatter up the side. This would be a great gift for the budding agriculturist (or anyone else) in your family.View Deal

Disney Halloween Costumes: range from $10 to $55 @ Shop Disney

In the lead up to Halloween, Shop Disney is offering 30% off select costumes for kids, babies and adults. If you’re looking for something to wear for your Halloween bash, this would be a good time to grab Disney Princess, Star Wars, Avengers and Toy Story costumes and accessories.View Deal

Black friday toy deals — what to expect

Amazon: Most of the best Black Friday toy deals appeared on Amazon during 2020, which isn’t surprising considering it’s the biggest online retailer. We recommend keeping an eye on Amazon for deals on L.O.L. Surprise, Playmobil, and family games like Monopoly and UNO.

Toys R Us: Toys R Us is also a good place to look for toy deals — last year we saw reductions on Barbie Dreamhouse playsets, career doll packs, and other big brands such as Baby Alive, NERF, and Peppa Pig. Their orders are shipped through Macy's.com, so keep that in mind when you shop.

Walmart: With Walmart now carrying a large selection of Disney Store products, this is a good place to bet on finding Disney toy deals. We also saw Fischer-Price and Paw Patrol toys drop in price at Walmart last year.