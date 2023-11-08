This is the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop we've ever seen — get $300 off in huge early Black Friday deal

By Jason England
published

Gigabyte just giga-blew our minds

an image of the Gigabyte G5
(Image credit: Best Buy)

When it comes to Black Friday gaming laptop deals, you expect deep cuts on previous-generation systems and small cuts on the latest hardware. However, Gigabyte didn’t get the memo, as you can now save big on their RTX 4060-armed system.

Right now, the Gigabyte G5 is on sale for just $799 at Best Buy — that is officially the cheapest price we’ve ever seen on an RTX 4060 laptop, and we’re just as surprised as you are about this! (For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's top Best Buy coupon codes).

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 4060): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 4060): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy
At $300 off, this is officially the cheapest RTX 4060 laptop I’ve ever seen. Gigabyte has delivered a performant machine at a mindblowingly low price here — it features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, the latest GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. 

View Deal

Oh, and don’t think that Gigabyte’s pulling the wool over your eyes here — compromising other specs for this GPU. In fact, you’re getting a well-balanced system for great performance in not just gaming, but other applications too.

That includes a buttery smooth 15.6-inch 1080p screen with 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-12650H CPU for handling the more intense processor-heavy tasks, 16GB of on-board RAM for multitasking, and a decent 512GB NVMe SSD for storing your most played games.

And don’t forget about that DLSS 3.0 superpower, which drastically increases framerate and lets you get so much more out of what should be a mid-range GPU. The end result is a fantastic performer that I’ve been able to get up to 75 FPS out of in 4K resolution on Forza Horizon 5.

So, what are you waiting for? Nvidia’s RTX 40 series gets the best software support across games, and you’ll struggle to find a better price on this enthusiast-level performer during the whole of Black Friday.

Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.