Black Friday gaming laptop sale — 5 deals I would snag now

I review the best gaming laptops for Tom’s Guide and enjoy recommending them to our readers and folks I meet. It’s not always easy given how most gaming laptops are pricey. Thankfully, Black Friday deals are already in full swing at numerous retailers. That means I can now recommend portable gaming rigs without feeling guilty that someone is spending a good chunk of their hard-earned money.

To that end, I’ve found five great gaming laptops worth considering. All of these machines are relatively recent and some even cost under $1,000. While I’m not currently in the market for a new gaming laptop, I’d buy any of these if I were.

If you want a rock-solid gaming laptop that can play the best PC games at mid-to-high settings, check out the list I’ve compiled below. Also, be sure to scope out all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals you can get for more options.

5 gaming laptop deals I'd buy now

MSI Cyborg 15: $985 @ Amazon

I'm kind of cheating with this "deal" since the MSI Cyborg 15 normally costs under $1,000. In my MSI Cyborg 15 review, I praised this laptop for delivering great performance — not to mention its stylish design. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1,920 x 1,080) 144Hz display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, an RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

HP Omen 16 (2023): was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

The latest HP Omen 16 gaming laptop is a winner thanks to its powerful specs and relatively low cost. This model sports a 16.1-inch 144Hz 1080p display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. You can't go wrong with this machine!

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7: was $2,469 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 was one of the best gaming laptops I tested in 2022. It packs a sharp 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a whopping 2TB of storage. This might not be the latest model but it's still a great machine for gaming.

Alienware m18: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Dell

The gargantuan Alienware m18 gaming laptop is serious business. This monster packs an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 7600M GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. On top of that, it also has a gorgeous 16-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time.