Black Friday laptop deal slashes $150 off Surface Laptop Go

Black Friday deals are arriving early, with epic discounts slashing prices of some of the best laptops on the market. So if you're looking to save big and score yourself a solid machine — no need to worry, we've got you covered.



For instance, Best Buy currently has the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (128GB) on sale for $549. That's saving you $150 in total, which is over 20% off the device's original price. The deal applies to all colors, including Sandstone, Ice Blue and Platinum. Make sure to act fast though, as stock is limited. It's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

Image Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

This deal is taking $150 off the original price. The Surface Laptop Go is one of the best affordable laptops available, packing a 12.4-inch touch-screen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. View Deal

Whether you're on the hunt for a laptop for studying, working or creative purposes, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is an affordable yet versatile device to fit all needs and preferences. It

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop Go review, we were impressed with its sleek and lightweight design, satisfying typing experience and the thinner bezels.

On the other hand, the battery life doesn't compete with other flagships on the market and the display brightness could use some improvement too. However, overall, the Surface Laptop Go delivers solid performance, rivalling some of the best WIndows laptops available.

This particular model sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage and a 12.4-inch PixelSense touch-screen display — all weighing just 2.45-pounds.

The overall design echoes that of the MacBook Air 2020, though unlike Apple's lightweight laptop, the Surface Laptop Go offers a joyous typing experience. According to our senior editor Henry T. Casey, "the keys offer a pleasant, but subtle, amount of feedback."

All-in-all, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go proves to be a compelling machine, with over 1,200 reviews at Best Buy, averaging at 4.6 stars. This deal saves you a whole $150, though do keep in mind that stock won't last forever.