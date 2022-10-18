Black Friday just came early: Asus gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3050 crashes to $599

The first signs of Black Friday deals are appearing at retailers with the major retail holiday in just a few weeks, and you don’t need to wait until next month to start saving. This gaming laptop deal at Best Buy is an excellent example of the worthwhile savings already out there.

Right now, this Asus TUF Gaming Laptop w/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is on sale for $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a savings of $200 compared to its full retail price of $799, and definitely ranks as one of the best laptop deals currently available. We’ve seen a flurry of gaming laptop deals in recent months, and this is another one worthy of the spotlight.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF 15.6" Gaming Laptop: $799 $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has just slashed $200 off this Asus TUF gaming laptop, that brings it down to just $599. This machine comes packing an Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. It also features a 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display and weighs just 5 pounds, making it a great portable pick.

This Asus laptop comes sporting an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and is also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and 8GB of RAM. It’s not a machine for ultra-high-performance gaming, and the amount of RAM will put limits on some multitaskings, but with these specs you should still have enough power to play plenty of the best PC games at medium settings. Plus, with a 512GB SSD you’ll have all the room you need to store them.

This Asus TUF packs a 15.6-inch HD display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, and we appreciate the relatively thin bezels. Weighing in at just 5 pounds, it’s extremely portable with a slim overall profile of just 0.96-inch, making it ideal for gaming on the go. The lack of a HDMI port for big-screen gaming is a disappointment, but otherwise, this Asus boasts a USB-C thunderbolt 4 port, USB-C 3.2 and two USB-A 3.2 ports.