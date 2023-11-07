Black Friday iPhone deals — 5 best sales I recommend now

Black Friday may not be for another couple of weeks, but the sales season is already kicking off — with deals on all sorts of phones and gadgets. iPhones are no exception, and you can already find early Black Friday deals from retailers and carriers alike. Whether you’re looking for a shiny new iPhone 15, or want to pick up an older model and enjoy some bigger savings.

iPhones regularly hit our list of the best smartphones, and with good reason. Apple regularly manages to release phones with exceptional photography, strong battery life, smart design and fast performance that outstrips its rivals. They aren’t cheap, though, and it’s rare for Apple itself to offer any significant discounts.

Black Friday is a different matter, though. It’s one of the best times to pick up a brand new iPhone, and get it in your hands just in time for the holidays. There are a bunch of Black Friday iPhone deals already available, but here are 5 deals that I recommend buying right now. And don’t forget, be sure to stick with Tom’s Guide for ongoing coverage of the best Apple Black Friday deals and best Black Friday phone deals throughout the season.

Top 5 iPhone Black Friday deals available now

1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $1,599 now $0.01 @ Amazon

Grab yourself the best iPhone for a penny over at Amazon, and all you have to do is sign up for Boost Infinite’s unlimited plan for 36 months. That’s $60 a month, and means you get to skip all the upfront costs associated with this early Black Friday deal.

iPhone 15 w/ Apple TV 4K + Apple One: free w/trade-in and unlimited line @ Verizon

Get yourself an iPhone 15 and some extra gear over at Verizon, which is offering the new phone with a free Apple TV 4K and a 6 month subscription to the Apple One all-inclusive subscription. All you need to do is trade in an eligible device and open an unlimited line. This deal also applies to iPhone 15 Plus , iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max .

iPhone 15: $830 off w/trade-in & activation @ BestBuy

Save up to $830 on the cost of a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus over at Best Buy, so long as you trade in an eligible device and a qualified activation. Trading in the right phone would mean the iPhone 15 is essentially free, while the Plus would be just $31. Alternatively, you can save up to $1,000 on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with the same conditions.

Buy iPhone 15, get 6 months free data @ Mint Mobile

While it isn’t offering discounts on iPhones themselves, Mint is offering a great deal on data. All you need to do is buy a brand new device and a 6 month data plan, and Mint will throw in an extra 6 months absolutely free. Eligible phones include iPhone 15 series and the iPhone SE, and data plans cost between $15 and $30 a month.