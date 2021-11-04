Black Friday Chromebook deal: Get these 3 Chromebooks for $150 or less

If you’re looking for a new laptop, it turns out there’s no need to break the bank. Early Black Friday deals are springing up across the internet with reduced prices on Chromebooks. Although these laptops aren't the most powerful, they're still perfect for performing everyday tasks like watching YouTube videos, chatting via webcam, and writing.

You can now purchase three different Chromebooks for less than $150. Currently, Amazon has the Asus Chromebook C223 for $150 while Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale for $129. Meanwhile, Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Chromebook 4 for $149. These are among the best (and cheapest) Chromebook Black Friday deals we've seen. If money is tight and you need a reliable laptop for the aforementioned tasks, you can’t go wrong with one of these Chromebooks.

Image Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is our pick for the best Chromebook for those on a budget. It's thin and lightweight while offering great battery life and good performance. The only downside is that it lacks a touch screen, but if you don’t mind not having one it’s a great laptop for the price. View Deal

Image Lenovo Chromebook 3 14": was $319 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, which is very rare in a machine this cheap. You also get a MediaTek processor at 1.6GHZ, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It sports an arctic grey aluminum case. View Deal

Image Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $150 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch Chromebook is currently $99 off. It gives you something you wouldn't normally expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model. View Deal

Of these three Chromebooks, the Lenovo model appears to be the winner due to its higher screen resolution and touch screen functionality. With that said, the Asus and Samsung Chromebooks are still decent purchases even if they lack touch screens (if such functionality is even important to you). But as we said, Chromebooks aren’t meant to be powerful laptops. As such, any of the three listed above are great for their respective reduced prices.

