Big Ninja sale at Amazon — here's 3 appliances to scoop up right now

Ninja Air Fryer Pro on table
(Image credit: Ninja)
Prime Day may be fast approaching, but if you’re looking for a great Ninja deal, you don’t have to wait any longer. We’ve spotted a few of our favorite Ninja appliances currently on sale, and offering impressive discounts on Amazon. 

Ranging from professional blenders and air fryers to ice cream makers, you can make decent savings. In fact, this includes one of our highly recommended ice cream makers that will create delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes and more — right in time for the summer. 

So if you’ve been looking to upgrade your kitchen countertop game, or simply a fan of Ninja's products, now’s your chance to pick up a bargain. Bear in mind that these low prices won’t stick around for too long, so you’d better hurry!

Best Ninja Amazon deals

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon
Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.  

Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon
Our favorite ice cream maker is on sale, and it’s no surprise that this is a best seller. With 11 one-touch programs, you can choose ‘CREAMi’  treats including lite ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and frozen drinks. It’s simple to use and comes with a decent, 24 oz capacity jug that is ideal for your needs. Definitely a great deal to pick up for the summer!

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon
If you’re after one of the best air fryer or want an upgrade, you can make a saving with this great deal. It features 4-in-1 programs including Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate, and is quick to crisp in no time. It has a 5-qt capacity basket which is ideal for the family, and has a space-saving design to fit snugly in your kitchen.  

Cynthia Lawrence
Cynthia Lawrence
Content Editor, Homes

As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. 

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!