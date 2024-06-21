Big Ninja sale at Amazon — here's 3 appliances to scoop up right now

Prime Day may be fast approaching, but if you’re looking for a great Ninja deal, you don’t have to wait any longer. We’ve spotted a few of our favorite Ninja appliances currently on sale, and offering impressive discounts on Amazon.

Ranging from professional blenders and air fryers to ice cream makers, you can make decent savings. In fact, this includes one of our highly recommended ice cream makers that will create delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes and more — right in time for the summer.

So if you’ve been looking to upgrade your kitchen countertop game, or simply a fan of Ninja's products, now’s your chance to pick up a bargain. Bear in mind that these low prices won’t stick around for too long, so you’d better hurry!

Best Ninja Amazon deals

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.

Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

Our favorite ice cream maker is on sale, and it’s no surprise that this is a best seller. With 11 one-touch programs, you can choose ‘CREAMi’ treats including lite ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and frozen drinks. It’s simple to use and comes with a decent, 24 oz capacity jug that is ideal for your needs. Definitely a great deal to pick up for the summer!