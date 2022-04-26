Best Mother's Day flowers 2022 — today's top deals

Mother's Day flowers are the most sought after gift in May. Sure, there are plenty of other Mother's Day gifts out there, but flowers are timeless and perfect whether mom lives down the block or miles away.

However, with less than two weeks to go Mother's Day — there's no time to hesitate. So we're rounding up the best Mother's Day flowers you can buy right now. Remember, the flower industry is not immune to shipping delays and the last thing you want is for your Mother's Day flowers to arrive late.

Mother's Day flowers — best deals right now

Flowers and baskets: deals from $34 @ Flowers Fast

Flowers Fast is one of FTD's top members serving the entire country. They offer same-day delivery of Mother's Day flowers at no extra charge. Deals start from $34 for a tulip bulb garden.

Flowers: 20% off @ 1-800-Flowers

From rose bouquets to elegant cala lilies, 1-800-Flowers is taking 20% off select Mother's Day flowers via coupon code "TWENTY". The sale also includes treats like chocolates and strawberries.

Flowers: 20% off @ ProFlowers

From sunflowers to spring tulips, ProFlowers has a wide assortment of Mother's Day flowers ready to ship. You can use coupon "SPRING10" to save 20% on select orders. (Eligible flowers will display the coupon code on the product page).

Flowers: deals from $36 @ Teleflora

Mother's Day flowers at Teleflora include roses, lilies, orchids, and tulips. Any flower orders places online will be delivered by a local florist. Bouquets start from $36.

Flowers: $10 off $50 @ Just Flowers

From roses to plants, Just Flowers has a wide array of flower arrangements for Mother's Day. In addition, you can use coupon code "FLOWERPOWER" to take $10 off orders of $50 or more.

Treats and baskets: up to $50 select orders @ Harry & David

If you don't want to go the flower route, Harry & David has a wide range of Mother's Day treats including fruit, wine, and truffle baskets. Use coupon "HD50" to take $15 off $99, $30 off $149, or $50 off $199.

When is Mother's Day 2022?

Mother's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 8. The holiday traditionally falls on the second Sunday in May. Although it's not a national holiday, it's still considered a major retail holiday as consumers look to buy gifts for their moms.

What are my Mother's Day flower delivery options?

Mother's Day is still a few days out, which means now is the perfect time to place your order to ensure an on-time delivery. However, procrastinators will be glad to know that may florists accept orders as late as Mother's Day morning. Naturally, you'll need to pay more to ensure same-day delivery.

Which retailers offer same-day Mother's Day flower delivery?

The vast majority of florists offer same-day Mother's Day flower delivery. However, the later you place your order, the more you'll have to pay in shipping and delivery fees. Furthermore, same-day delivery slots can fill up fast, which is yet another reason why you want to place your orders early. It's also worth noting that same-day delivery may only be available in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, and Miami.