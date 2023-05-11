Amazon's Mother's day sale is now live — get a free $5 credit

The clock is ticking and if you're still shopping for Mother's Day gifts Amazon is trying to make it a little easier. That is, if you're a Prime member.

Through May 14, Prime members who purchase Amazon eGift cards valued at $50 or more (opens in new tab) will receive a free $5 Amazon promotional code (opens in new tab). It's a minor credit, but it's essentially free money you can get from Amazon. Additionally, nothing's stopping you from purchasing the eGift card for yourself and pocketing the $50 card and $5 credit. (You can then use that to get mom a cooler Mother's Day gift).

Prime members who purchase $50 (or more) in Amazon eGift cards (in one order) can get a free $5 Amazon credit. This deal is valid through May 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PT) or while supplies last. It's a minor promo credit, but it's essentially free money you can get from Amazon.

The deal is very easy to activate. Simply visit the Amazon Gift Cards page (opens in new tab), purchase at least $50 worth of Amazon eGift cards, and you'll get a $5 promo code via e-mail.

Be aware that you must be a Prime member to get this deal. Furthermore, the promotion works only once per account; if you buy $100 worth of eGift cards, you won't get $10 worth of credit, in other words.

If you're not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can try a free trial (opens in new tab) today; it's the only way to access a number of Amazon deals, including this one. Plus, you'll get access to Prime Day deals when they're available later this summer. Make sure to follow our Amazon Memorial Day sales coverage for the best Amazon deals this month. Otherwise, Amazon has released a new batch of Mother's Day sales you can shop below:

Help digitize mom's home with the Amazon Smart Plug. It lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more.

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. The new model features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.

Treat mom to a new streaming device. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale. It's the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV.

Keep in touch with mom using the Echo Show 8, which we named one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader on the market. It features a 6.8-inch display, 300ppi resolution, 8GB of storage and weighs 7.2 ounces. The larger display, warmth options and USB-C charging are new features that make an already great e-reader even better.

For moms who like to read a lot, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition sits between the $139 Kindle Paperwhite and the $249 Kindle Oasis. In our Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition review, it earned our Editors' Choice award. The tablet offers 32GB of storage and comes with no ads. In addition, it supports Qi (wireless) charging and features automatically adjusting lights.