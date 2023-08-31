Best Labor Day appliance sales 2023 — save at Best Buy, Home Depot, more

Labor Day is almost here, and for bargain hunters that means Labor Day sales . If you’re looking for a new washer/dryer unit, microwave, or any other appliance, you’re in luck — retailers are slashing the prices of tons of appliances in time for the holiday.

Some of my favorite Labor Day appliance sales running right now include the iLife V3S Pro for $129 at Amazon , our top choice for the best robot vacuum on a budget. Plus, one of the best air purifiers we’ve tested, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH is $176 at Amazon right now.

There are plenty more Labor Day appliance sales to be found, so keep scrolling to see the best deals from across the internet. Also, make sure to check out our Labor Day mattress sales and Apple Labor Day sales coverage for more deals this holiday.

Best Labor Day appliance sales today

Small kitchen appliances

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is ideal for those with limited countertop space. It's a smaller appliance than most of the options on this list, but it can still cook up a storm and its removable components are all dishwasher safe.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition, it can roast, reheat, and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a non-stick basket and crisper plate that can hold up to 2 lbs of French fries or other tasty foods with ease. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. It's designed to be lightweight and easy to clean with removable parts that are dishwasher safe.

DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Nespresso coffee fans will love this great deal. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make delicious crema in various sizes, 5, 8, and 18-oz coffees, and single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in any color.

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer w/ SmartLid: was $329 now $149 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a new pressure cooker, then look no further. The Ninja OL601 model offers a huge range of 14 cooking functions, including steam & crisp, air fry, bake/roast, sear, sous vide and slow cook to name a few. The large 8 qt pot will easily feed a family of four and with the useful SmartLid Slider design, you can easily switch between functions. You get a useful recipe book included as well.

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $163 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless. You can set the temperature yourself from 200 to 450 degrees (F) and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners.

LG NeoChef Countertop Microwave: was $219 now $169 @ Walmart

This is a fantastic deal if you want a sleek and convenient microwave. This LG comes with a smart sensor cook and intuitive, "smoothtouch" glass controls for a more streamlined look. It also has an easy to clean interior with a stain-resistant and anti-bacterial surface. Grab this offer and make a saving.

Café Drip Coffee Maker: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

This coffee maker has Wi-Fi, so you can control it with a smartphone app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. But for the connoisseurs, it's SCA certified, has precision temperature controls, and an insulated carafe. It comes in a variety of colors to make it a stylish addition to your kitchen area.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Ninja was one of the best we tested. It claims to rival a full-size convection oven and in our Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven review we saw little reason to disagree. It bakes and roasts well, makes perfect toast, and you can cook on multiple levels at once, which is very useful. The controls are all contained on the handle, saving you space, and the accessories are dishwasher-safe too.

Large kitchen appliances

Hisense French Door Refrigerator: was $999 now $696 @ Lowe's

If you're looking for a new fridge, Lowe's has one of the best Labor Day sales around. For a limited time, you can get the Hisense French Door Refrigerator for $696 ($303 off its standard $999 price). The stainless steel fridge features 14.8 cubic feet overall capacity, two full-width freezer drawers, full-width pantry drawer, and an intuitive display that lets you control each compartment's temperature.

Samsung Smart Freestanding Gas Range: was $1,149 now $778 @ Home Depot

Samsung has made quite a few appearances on this list — that’s because they’re offering some of the best deals. This gas range oven is no exception. It offers air fry and convection settings, which are useful for healthy cooking or if you want more even results. It connects to WiFi, so you can monitor it remotely and it holds an impressive 6 cu. ft. capacity, ideal for the upcoming holiday season.

LG Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $779 now $699 @ Best Buy

This deal slices the cost of this compact, 20.2 cu. ft. top-freezer model. This 30-inch wide fridge has a humidity-controlled crisper and full-width gallon door bins. The black and white models are available for $699, while the stainless steel version is $749 ($139 off) and includes a $100 Best Buy eGift card.

LG DUAL Inverter 10,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $469 now $383 @ LG

We named the LG DUAL Inverter AC the best smart air conditioner you can buy. It uses what LG calls a dual-inverter compressor, which continually adjusts its speed, rather than turning on and off like a traditional compressor. LG says this technology should provide energy savings of up to 25% and make the device quieter than most AC units. This model comes with a remote control, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the LG SmartThinQ app.

Washing machines

Samsung Washer/Dryer sale: 35% off @ Samsung

Samsung is taking 35% off select washer and dryer sets. To receive the discount, you must purchase a washer and dryer together or purchase a washer/dryer set. (You'll get the discount during checkout). Many units are already up to $700 off. You can shop all washers here and all dryers here.

Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $949 now $628 @ The Home Depot

This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels. It's one of the best Labor Day appliance sales around.

LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System: was $1,999 now $799 @ Best Buy

This steam closet is the perfect appliance to buy if you’re looking to treat yourself. It comes in use for sanitizing awkward laundry items, such as suit jackets and silk gowns. It’s available in dark brown, white or with a mirror finish and will take your laundry room to the next level for sure.

Electrolux Stackable Washer: was $1,124 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Electrolux ELFW7537AT is the best washing machine we've tested. This front-loading machine provides excellent washing performance, a large capacity, and the option to reverse the side the door opens. It runs quietly, too.

LG WashTower w/ Front Load Washer + Electric Dryer: was $2,499 now $1,598 @ Home Depot

This LG package is an incredible savings. In a sleek, single unit design, it offers more space for an organized utility room. In addition, it has a large capacity, an easy reach, LED control panel, and is smart-enabled to offer more flexibility.

Air purifiers

RENPHO Air Purifier: was $369 now $79 @ Walmart

This air purifier can clean rooms up to 301 sq. ft. and comes with three speeds, plus an auto mode thanks to the built-in sensor. There’s also a useful sleep mode, which operates in the night at a much quieter level, as well as a child lock, making it suitable for a kid’s room.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier: was $229 now $176 @Amazon

Our top-ranked air purifier is currently 26% off and back in stock. In our Coway Airmega AP-1512HH review, we found it suits smaller rooms of up to 361 sq. ft., but don’t let its size fool you; it still comes with three fan speeds as well as an eco setting and an ionizing function. There’s a useful air quality indicator light on top and a handy timer function too (one, four or eight hours). It’s a great price for a top performer.