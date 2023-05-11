Earlier today at Google I/O, the search giant announced the Google Pixel 7a smartphone — a new mid-range alternative to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that boasts a number of premium features at a reasonably affordable price point.

In our review, we descrived the Pixel 7a as a phone which makes the standard Pixel 7 obsolete, in that it can "pretty much do everything the Pixel 7 can" at a cheaper price point (AU$150 less, to be exact).

So if you don't already have a Pixel 7, you're probably better off getting the new Pixel 7a, which is now available to buy in Australia for AU$749 in Charcoal (dark grey), Sea (light blue) and Snow (silver/white) colour options.

Just like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the new Pixel 7a is powered by Google's latest Tensor G2 chipset, and offers a 64 MP main wide lens camera that's joined by additional 13MP ultra-wide sensor s on the front and rear.

So without further ado, here are the best Google Pixel 7a plans and outright deals in Australia.

Google Pixel 7a pricing

Google's affordable new Pixel 7a smartphone is priced at AU$749 in Australia and is only available in one configuration: 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 7a 128GB AU$749

Best Google Pixel 7a offers

Although the Google Pixel 7a's bonuses aren't quite as aggressive as what you'd find for a flagship smartphone, there are a few great offers availabe for those who secure the handset early.

From a telco standpoint, Telstra is the only carrier offering a bonus for orders of the Pixel 7a, with a bonus pair of Pixel Buds A-Series and a Pixel 7a case thrown in for good measure.

Buying direct from Google (opens in new tab) will get you AU$150 of Google Store credit, along with a limited edition case. JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman are also offering AU$150 gift cards to their respective store, though without the aforementioned LE case.

Best Google Pixel 7a plans

Best Google Pixel 7a deals