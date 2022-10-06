Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Biggest differences

A Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro comparison will help you decide which new Google Pixel phone is the best Android phone for you. The new Pixels bring significant improvements across the board, including a more powerful Tensor G2 chip, new camera capabilities, smarter voice assistance and sleeker designs. But what makes these phones different?

The Pixel 7 features a smaller display and lower price, while the Pixel 7 Pro sports a larger screen along with a telephoto camera. Plus, you get a new Macro mode for photos. The Pixel 7 Pro also packs in a larger battery.

The biggest difference? The Pixel 7 Pro costs $300 more than the Pixel 7. So are the premium upgrades worth it? Let's break down all the Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro differences.

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Specs compared

Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Display 6.3-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution 6.7 inches OLED, QHD+ resolution Chip Tensor G2 Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery size 4,355 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 30W fast charging 30W fast charging Rear cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto Front camera 10.8MP 10.8MP

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Price

The Google Pixel 7 starts at a very affordable $599 for 128GB of storage and that goes up to $699 for 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899 for 128GB, and you’ll pay $100 more for each storage upgrade, so that’s $999 for 256GB and 512GB for $1,099.

See our Pixel 7 preorder page for all the latest deals and promotions.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Design and colors

Pixel 7 Pro colors (Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google has given the new Pixels a similar design language, although slightly different from its predecessors — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro . Gone is the two-tone color scheme that we saw on the previous Pixels; the new phones have soft, rounded corners along with a new aluminum bar running across the cameras on the back.

The Pixel 7 Pro has three rear cameras with a polished aluminum finish while the Pixel 7 has dual rear cameras with a silky matte finish for its aluminum strip. Apart from the size difference between the two phones, they look largely similar.

In terms of colors, Google has given its two flagships a slightly different spectrum of colors. Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come in Obsidian and Snow. But the Pixel 7 gets a new and bright Lemongrass shade, while the Pixel 7 Pro gets a new Hazel color.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are both made from recycled materials. In terms of durability, there is an IP68 protection to help shield the phones from water and dust.

Pixel 7 colors (Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Displays and Face Unlock

The most obvious difference between the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is their size. The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display while the Pixel 7 Pro sports a much larger 6.7-inch display. The phones also get a difference in resolution — while they are both OLED displays, the Pixel 7 has a Full HD+ resolution while the 7 Pro has a sharper Quad HD+ panel.

The phones also have a slight difference in their aspect ratios — the Pixel 7 has a 20:9 screen while the 7 Pro has an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 7 is rated for up to 1000 nits (HDR) and 1,400 nits of peak brightness; the Pixel 7 Pro is also rated for 1,000 nits for HDR content but the peak brightness is a higher 1,500 nits.

Both phones have an always-on displays and Face Unlock support.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro cameras

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both feature a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2, but the Pixel 7 Pro adds a 48MP telephoto camera for zooming in further.

The Pixel 7 Pro offers 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom, which is digital zoom. The regular Pixel 7 has 8x Super Res Zoom. The Pixel 7 Pro also benefits from a wider filed of view at 125.8 degrees vs. 114° for the Pixel 7.

The advanced ultra-wide lens on the Pixel 7 Pro enables the Pixel 7 Pro to offer a Macro Focus mode for enhanced close-up shots. But both phones have a faster Night Sight mode and Photo Unblur for producing sharper shots.

On the video front, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sport a new Cinematic Blur mode for adding more depth to your footage while blurring out the background, similar to the iPhone’s Cinematic mode. And with 10-bit HDR support, the quality should be top notch on both phones.

The front camera on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is a 10.8MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 92.8° ultrawide field of view.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro specs

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are both powered by Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, which promises advanced machine learning capabilities and computational photography powers. The Pixel 7 offers 8GB of RAM, but the Pixel 7 Pro ups that to 12GB.

In terms of storage, the Pixel 7 comes with 128GB or 256GB, while the Pixel 7 Pro offers 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Unfortunately, there’s no 1TB option.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro battery and charging

The Pixel 7 packs a 4,355 mAh battery while the Pixel 7 Pro features a larger 5,000 mAh battery, so we would expect the Pro to last longer on a charge. Google says both phones can last up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver turned on, but we’ll be putting the phones through our own web surfing test over 5G to see if they can land on our best phone battery life list.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both support up to 30W fast wired charging, but the wireless charging max speed varies. The Pixel 7 can go up to 21W with the latest Pixel Stand and the Pixel 7 Pro does 23W charging.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Outlook

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Overall, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both look like very capable phones, and the differences are pretty clear. The regular Pixel 7 is best for those who are looking for the best value, as $599 is quite affordable for a flagship phone, and it’s also a good choice for anyone who wants to use their phone more comfortably with one hand.

The Pixel 7 Pro is best for those who prefer a larger display and a more powerful telephoto zoom, and the new Macro mode looks like a nice perk. The Pixel 7 Pro is also a better bet for those looking for longer battery life. The $899 isn’t cheap, but it’s $100 less than Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus and $200 less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.