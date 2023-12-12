25+ best gifts for gamers in 2023 — PS5 Slim, Meta Quest 3 and more

Best gaming gifts 2023 1. PlayStation

2. Nintendo

3. Xbox

4. PC

5. Misc.

It’s been an incredible year for gaming with new cutting-edge hardware and highly-rated software hitting the shelves nearly every month. So if you’re looking for the best gifts to buy for the gamer in your life, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Of course, so much choice can be a little overwhelming, which is why we’re here to help you pick out the perfect gaming gifts.

From the PS5 Slim to Steam Deck OLED, Meta Quest 3 to Xbox Series S 1TB, there are plenty of big-ticket items that any gamer would love to receive over the holidays. However, if they’ve already got the latest consoles or a top-tier gaming PC, 2023 has seen the release of plenty of must-play games including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Starfield. Plus, we’ve even picked out a handful of gaming-themed stocking stuffers.

Let us take the hard work out of your holiday shopping this year. Down below you’ll find all the best gifts for gamers in 2023 with options to suit every budget.

PlayStation

PS5 Slim

The new PlayStation 5 is here, and it's significantly slimmer than the original. What's more, you don't have to worry about finding stock. You'll be considered a hero for wrapping this up under the tree.

PSVR 2

Sony's second generation PSVR headset is a huge leap in virtual reality technology. The PSVR 2 pairs with the PS5 to deliver next-gen immersion with sharper visuals and the expertly designed Sense controllers. Setup is also a breeze with just a single cable connected to the console.

PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal is a handheld PS5 accessory that lets you remotely play your console via an 8-inch 1080p LCD display sandwiched in between two halves of a DualSense controller. It's quickly become one of the most in-demand gaming accessory of the whole year, and it's out of stock most of the time.

PS5 DualSense Controller

You can never have too many controllers for PS5 console. The current DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market, featuring haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone.

PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds

These slick PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds offer crystal-clear sound, 3D audio support and lightning-fast connection speed. You can expect 5 hours of battery, with an additional 10 via the included charging case.

Marvel Spider-Man 2

As you'd see in our Spider-Man 2 review, this is one of the most exciting PS5 games available now. Swing and jump across Marvel’s New York as Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience incredible gameplay and thoughtful stories.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, adjustable kickstand and plenty of internal storage support for hundreds of games.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle

This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package for newcomers to Switch gaming.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is an invaluable accessory for dedicated Switch gamers. It sports a more traditional design than the Joy-Cons, a seriously long battery life, a real D-pad and a rugged construction.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

If you check out our Super Mario Bros. Wonder review, you'll find out why it's one of the hottest Switch games of the year. Familiar characters and formats meet a joyful soundtrack and stunning visuals for hours of fun.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date.

Xbox

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is an excellent console gift idea. The stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. Plus, Xbox Game Pass is the best subscription service in gaming.

Xbox Series S 1TB

The new Xbox Series S 1TB is the same great console as the regular Xbox Series S but with a larger 1TB hard drive (compared to the standard models' 512GB). It also comes decked out in a fresh all-black color scheme.

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge holds up to 12 cans of drink and comes with LED lights and a USB port for charging devices. Designed to replicate the look of the flagship Xbox console it's the perfect novelty gift.

Starfield

Starfield is a new universe from Bethesda Game Studios, the creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4. This epic sci-fi RPG lets you embark on adventures among the stars as you taken on quests across more than 1,000 planets.

Game Pass Ultimate

Game Pass is Microsoft's premium gaming subscription service and offers access to hundreds of Xbox games including flagship console exclusives like Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Halo Infinite. It's an essential membership for any serious Xbox gamer.

Mobile and PC

Backbone One

The Backbone One is one of the best mobile controllers you can buy. It has great ergonomics, solid, tactile buttons and a slick app UI. This device transforms your phone into the gaming machine of your dreams.

Meta Quest 3

The Meta Quest 3 is the latest VR headset for gamers, with true mixed reality features and stronger performance than the Quest 2. It currently comes bundled with Asgard’s Wrath 2. Read our full Meta Quest 3 review to learn more.

Steam Deck OLED

The Stream Deck OLED takes the core foundation of the original and makes it even better with a vibrant new OLED display as the main selling point. It also offers a lighter design, runs cooler and better battery life.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our pick for the best gaming laptop you can buy. It delivers a potent blend of performance, portability and power efficiency in its slick 14-in chassis. It has great battery life, too.

Alienware m18

The Alienware m18 is the biggest, most powerful gaming laptop we've tested to date. It offers excellent performance, a great keyboard and an 18-inch display. However, it's a little too heavy to be ultra-portable.

Alienware Aurora R15

The Alienware Aurora R15 is an excellent gaming PC packing some of the most powerful components around in an attractive, easy-to-open chassis. It tops our roundup of the best gaming PCs for a very good reason.

Corsair K70 Max

The Corsair K70 Max is a heck of a gaming keyboard with magnetic switches, sound-dampening technology, a durable aluminum frame and a memory foam wrist rest. All of this comes in a slick package for a true winner.

Misc.

Lego Pac-Mac Arcade

The Lego Pac-Mac Arcade isn't technically a piece of tech, but it's a wonderful gift idea for gamers who already have all the gear they possibly need. This 2651-piece set recreates the iconic arcade game with simulated mechanics.