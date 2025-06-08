My dad is impossible to shop for, but this YETI beach chair is the best Father's Day gift I've ever given him

My dad is famously difficult to shop for, which makes Father's Day one of my most dreaded public holidays. Every Christmas he gets pajamas, and when his birthday rolls around in February, I usually scrape the bottom of the barrel with some sort of novelty sock.

It's not because I don't want to lavish him with gifts. Far from it. I'm dying to upgrade his rusty old lawnmower or treat him to a fancy new gas grill. But my dad, like many, is a practical and sentimental man. He doesn't want anything, and if he does, he'd probably prefer to buy it for himself.

This Father's Day, however, I've found the perfect gift that I didn't even know existed. So dad, if you're reading this, look away now.

Here are 3 reasons why the new YETI Hondo beach chair is the ideal gift for the dad who has everything.

Why the YETI Hondo is the perfect Father's Day gift

1. It's ideal for family time

There's nothing my dad loves more than a trip to the beach. On summer weekends when I was a kid, he'd spontaneously pack the family into the car for a day by the sea, and they're some of our happiest memories together.

(Image credit: YETI)

But in recent years, he's switched from a beach towel to a chair, packing a rusty old camping seat into the trunk so he can soak up some rays in a more upright position.

I confess, I didn't know beach chairs even existed until I heard of the Hondo, but its low-lying reclining position is truly ideal for beach lounging, and it has four reclining positions for maximum comfort.

So long, rusty camping chair, there's a new seat in town.

2. It's nice and wide

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I don't think my dad will mind me saying that he'll find the wider dimensions of this beach chair especially comfortable. The top review on the YETI site is titled "a huge win for bigger guys," and I'm inclined to agree.

The reviewer says, "I have embarrassed myself 4 times on a public beach in front of hundreds of people, breaking every beach chair I’ve bought until now. Thanks guys, this thing is 'me-proof'."

The lightweight and durable FlexGrid fabric claims to support up to 350 pounds, and the seat itself is 26.5 inches wide. So it's a gift that most dads can enjoy.

3. It's super portable

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Despite its wide dimensions and sturdy construction, this thing is surprisingly lightweight, weighing in at under 12 pounds. Its removable strap attaches easily onto each side of the chair to allow you to pop it over your shoulder or even wear it cross-body as you make your way across the beach to find that perfect sunbathing spot.

Because of its portable design, you could also happily take the Hondo camping or on fishing trips, where you might have a considerable walk from your car to your destination. The strap is even padded, so and I found it very comfortable on my shoulder.