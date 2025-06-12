Last-minute Father's Day golf deals — get the gifts he wants now
If your dad is a golfer, he's going to love these gifts (and you'll love the deals)
Father's Day is the perfect time of year to get your dad the golf goodies he needs to take his game to the next level. To make it even better, you can snag him lots of golf products with significant discounts at the PGA TOUR Superstore.
And best of all, lots of these items are available for pickup if you have a store in your area (which means you can still get them in time for Father's Day).
If you don't have a PGA TOUR Superstore near you, select the Guaranteed Ground Delivery to get it in 2-3 days, which means there's a good chance it comes before Father's Day if you order quickly. And if it doesn't get here by Father's Day, these gifts are worth the wait.
Father's Day golf deals
If you're really pressed for time, get your dad a PGA Tour Superstore electronic gift card. You won't need to worry about shipping, and he can get any of the items on the list himself.
If your dad needs to fill out his golf closet with some new polos and you want one that won't break the bank, get this PGA TOUR brand shirt for under $20. It's available in teal (which looks more like green to me), light teal and blue, so get the color that matches your dad's style.
I love the design of this PGA Tour polo so much that I have one in my cart (not as a gift, but for myself). The broad block stripes make the polo stand out, but the design is simple enough that it's still tasteful — a perfect way to upgrade your dad's wardrobe.
If your dad is the type of golfer who likes listening to some music on the course, the Wingman Mini GPS Speaker is a good option, as it's small enough to throw in the golf bag and bring for a round but still offers enough sound for outdoor listening. Just tell him to keep the volume to a reasonable level — we know those dads can be party animals.
Some players don't like rangefinders. Sometimes, those players don't like wearing watches on the course. That's where a handheld like this one from Blue Tees comes into play. It gives you the front, center and back distances while fitting nicely in your pocket.
A fairway wood isn't the easiest club to hit off the turf, but once you get used to them, the extra distance they offer over irons or hybrids is a game-changer. Right now, the Ping G430 is one of the leading clubs in the wood space, and you can get one for $80 off at PGA Tour Superstore. If you're getting it as a gift, order fast, as you want it to come on time.
We reviewed the Garmin Approach Z30 rangefinder and loved it. We said it's "the most advanced rangefinder we've ever used," and your dad could also have the super advanced tech this Father's Day with $50 off.
In my Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor review, I loved the value it offered. It can handle basics like providing distances and other key metrics, but you can also use it to play full simulated golf rounds. At this price, this might be the best Father's Day Deal around for the golfer dad.
