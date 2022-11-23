55 Best Buy Black Friday deals — $569 OLED TV, $79 Chromebook and more

If you're looking for the best Best Buy Black Friday deals, you've come to the right place. We've sifted and sorted through the Black Friday deals the retailer has to offer to bring you the 55 best sales we could find.

Best Buy has great deals on 4K TVs, such as the LG 55-inch A2 4K OLED TV on sale for $799 (opens in new tab). And you can pick up a 48-inch LG A2 OLED for just $569 (opens in new tab).

But that's not all: Best Buy has Black Friday deals on cameras, Apple products, appliances, and much, much more. To help you cut through the clutter, we've scanned Best Buy's sales and picked the best deals you can shop right now.

Top 7 Best Buy Black Friday deals right now

Best Buy Black Friday deals right now

TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want an OLED TV, this is the least expensive model we've ever seen. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support, but it's still solid value at this price.

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. And it's just been reduced by $270 in Best Buy's Black Friday sales. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect.

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $799 @ Best Buy

This is the larger version of LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It's currently $500 off and offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa.

LG C2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

Our review of the LG C2 OLED gave this TV 5 stars, making it one of the best TVs you can buy. Currently, it's $350 off at Best Buy, which is a great deal on a TV of this caliber. It doesn't have the brightest panel and lacks an ATSC 3.0 tuner for built-in NextGenTV, but features a beautiful OLED display, excellent gaming and smart TV features and a premium design.



LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA 4K TV: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

A big screen that won't break the bank, this 70-inch TV uses LG's NanoCell technology to offer a vivid colors with deep blacks. Gamers will love the Game Optimizer which quickly adjusts settings in one location, and it even comes with three free months of Apple TV Plus.

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $849 now $549 @ Best Buy

Looking to go all-in on a big-screen TV without breaking the budget? The Insignia F30 is available in a 75-inch model that's on sale for just $549. With 4K HDR support this model has all the essentials and with over 200 positive reviews, customers really seem to love it.

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 55": was $1,899 now $999 @ Best Buy

Sony makes some of the best OLED TVs around, and with a huge $900 off, the Sony Bravia XR A80J is almost unmissable. A TV of this quality at such a steep discount is something you don't want to miss.

Hisense 75" Class A6 Series 4K TV: was $679 now $499 @ Best Buy

This deal takes $180 off the Hisense A6 Series 4K TV. You'll get stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. The Google TV smart TV platform gives you access to all your favorite streaming channels as well.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @Best Buy

The latest version of the Roku streaming stick that's right for most people adds two key features that take it up a level. Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues. At $24 in the Best Buy's early Black Friday deals, this is a very compelling offer.

Apple deals

iPad Pro 2021 12.9" (128GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently discounting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 by $300 across the board. While it's no longer the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 2021 is still one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest Price! The latest MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab) in select colors only.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M1 still offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Best Buy are currently offering $400 off the M1 MacBook Pro 14". It comes with 8GB more memory and double the storage of the M2 MacBook Pro deal we've covered above. While its M1 Pro chip is older than the current M2 chip, it's still no slouch, and even has an extra 13.7 billion transistors and double the memory bandwidth of the newer basic M2 chip. This is still a serious performance machine. It's worth noting that Amazon has it at the same price (opens in new tab).

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, this Wi-Fi model is $100 off its regular price. (On the landing page, scroll down below the MacBook Pro to see the $100 discount).

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Apple's excellent AirPods Pro got better with this 2022 model, by improving their noise cancelation, adding volume controls to the stems of the 'pods and upgrading battery life.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

Headphones/audio deals

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12-hour battery life. In our JBL Flip 5 review (opens in new tab), we called it one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers around. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This deal takes a whole $60 off the original price, making it one of the best offers we've seen. The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options.

(opens in new tab) JBL Go 3: was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite cheap Bluetooth speakers has been slashed $25 at Best Buy. The JBL Go 3 packs solid sound into a very small package. Plus, it's fully waterproof and offers a surprisingly long battery life of around five hours per charge. If you're in need of an affordable and highly portable speaker, the JBL Go 3 is the ideal pick.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice QuietComfort 45 headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Stylish and comfortable to wear, these 'phones are a must for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the Bose 700. Heads up, they were $20 cheaper during July's Prime Day, but this is still a rare/excellent deal. (Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab)).

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5 released earlier this year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 (opens in new tab) headphones are still one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. As one of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've experienced, they offer effective ANC, superior comfort and sound quality, and battery life runs up to 38 hours. This deal is also available at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Appliance deals

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Latte Coffee/Latte Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Perfect your latte art making skills with the Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker. The single-serve coffee and latte maker lets you brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. It also lets you make lattes in three easy steps. It's now at its cheapest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Right now you can score a seriously big discount on a Bella Pro Series air fryer at Best Buy. This model sports a roomy 8 quarts capacity which is enough to cook 6.5 pounds of food at once. It also comes with a digital touchscreen display and buttons for specific presets. It can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees thanks to its 1700W of power.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $249 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Equipped with two baskets, this Ninja Foodi air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time, so that you won’t have to wait too long for your meals. It has 6-in-1 programs including, Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, making it super convenient for every cooking need. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. It also includes dishwasher-safe crisper plates, and easy-to-clean baskets.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums (opens in new tab) out there, this is the one.

Laptop deals

(opens in new tab) HP 2-in-1 Chromebook 14: was $419 now $289 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This HP Chromebook features can be used in tablet mode, laptop mode, or tent mode. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 touch LCD, Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC.

(opens in new tab) Asus 14" C433 Chromebook: was $379 now $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a premium Chromebook at a super low price, right now Best Buy is taking $200 off the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook. It packs a Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and you can flip the 14-inch full HD display around to use as a tablet (great for playing Android games from the Play Store).

(opens in new tab) HP 15 Victus Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The HP Victus 15 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. It may not be high-end, but it should pack enough to play many popular PC games at decent settings.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but if you want a machine that's usable, the IdeaPad 3i won't disappoint. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and streaming.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13": was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

You can currently buy a Surface Pro 8 at $450 off at Best Buy. While it isn't a gaming monster like some of the other laptops in this list, it still features a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory, making it a great device for productivity, multitasking and streaming. As a 2-in-1, this laptop doubles up as an ultra-portable touchscreen tablet, giving you the best of both worlds.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3": was $1,229 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy are currently offering $430 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3". As a 2-in-1, you'll have all the portability of a tablet with the performance of a laptop. It features an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory, so is powerful enough for most day-to-day duties, whether you're multitasking for work or surfing and streaming for pleasure. It comes with a 256GB SSD, 15 hours of battery life and a black cover and keyboard included.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It should be sufficient enough to play games at medium settings.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15: was $1,799 now $1,349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The XPS 15 offers serious horsepower. In our XPS 15 2020 review (opens in new tab), we said it offers excellent performance and one of the most immersive, colorful displays of any 15-inch laptop. It features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, 16GB of RAM, Core i7-10750H CPU, 256GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

Smartwatch/Fitness tracker deals

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm/WiFi): was $279 now $169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) on sale for just $199. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review (opens in new tab), we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy just sliced a whopping $100 off the Fitbit Sense 2. In our Fitbit Sense 2 review (opens in new tab), we called it a fantastic fitness- and health-tracking smartwatch. Not only does it feature an FDA-approved ECG sensor and blood oxygen reading, but the Sense 2 also has the ability to measure electrodermal activity and skin temperature. It works with both iOS and Android and comes with onboard GPS, a native app store, Alexa support, and more.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2nd gen: was $249 now $229 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Apple's new entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 is currently $20 off at Best Buy, and it has everything you need to track your fitness and stay connected. It's up to 20% faster than the previous model and offers safety features like Fall Detection and Crash Detection.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $739 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)The Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off right now on Best Buy. It’s the cheapest we’ve seen Apple’s biggest and toughest watch. You get a durable titanium case, precision dual-frequency GPS and deep water resistance up to 100m. Plus the Ultra lasts up to 36 hours on a charge.

Other deals

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Smart Programmable Wifi Thermostat: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Nest programmable thermostat is a much less expensive version than the company's premier model, but is equally attractive and just as easy to install. Considering that smart thermostats can help you save money, it's a smart investment — especially at $40 off.

(opens in new tab) Sony Alpha A7 III: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Ever since the original Sony A7 in the early 2010s, the Sony A7 series has set the benchmark for professional and enthusiast mirrorless cameras. The third iteration, the A7 III, deserves its fearsome reputation. It features a 24MP full-frame sensor, for strong performance in low light, as well as Sony's advanced, market-leading autofocus. The A7 III also addresses one of the major issues with its predecessors by featuring dramatically increased battery life thanks to upgraded batteries.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R6 + RF 24-105mm lens: was $2,799 now $2,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our EOS R6 review (opens in new tab) gave this camera 4.5 stars, and for good reason. It's a superb piece of kit, designed to meet the needs of serious enthusiasts and professionals. Don't be put off by its modest 20MP sensor resolution. Fewer total pixels means each is bigger and more light sensitive, making the R6 a low light monster. If you'd like to save a little more money, consider buying the EOS R6 without its kit lens (opens in new tab). You could then buy the RF 50mm prime lens, on sale for $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which produces great images but sacrifices the flexibility of a zoom.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars/Disney/Barbie sale: deals from $14 (opens in new tab)

The best holiday toy deals usually start later in the season, but right now Best Buy is knocking 25% off popular toy sets with deals from $14. The sale includes Hot Wheels, Barbie, Disney, Fisher-Price, and more. As part of the sale, you can get the Star Wars Boba Fett 12-inch plush figure for $19 (was $32, pictured).

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot: was $39 now $14 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at Best Buy. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot — and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $359 now $229 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than $100 off as part of Best Buy's Black Friday deals, or alternatively is also available at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Series X may be the powerhouse, but the Xbox Series S still has a lot to offer — especially if you want to ditch discs. It may not offer 4K resolution or up to 120fps, but it's still a step up from your old Xbox One/ Best of all it doesn't take up much space either.

(opens in new tab) Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest Price! If you need a new controller for gaming with family as we head into the festive season, you'll want to snap up this deal. Best Buy are currently offering $20 off the DualSense 5 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5. That's the lowest we've seen. You can also find the same deal at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Eero Pro 6E AX5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System: was $699 now $419 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now's your chance to get one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems for nearly $300 off its regular price. This deal includes three nodes, which is more than enough to cover up to 6,000 square feet. This Wi-Fi 6e router is capable of throughput up to 1.6Gbps, and should last you for several years.