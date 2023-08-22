Best Buy back to school sales — here are my top 15 last-minute deals

Retailers will soon begin to wind down their back to school sales. For students heading back to class, that means now is the time to shop. Whether you're looking to replace an old tablet or in search of a new laptop, there's still some time left to make any major purchases.

One of the best back to school sales I've seen this summer comes from Best Buy. The retailer is offering aggressive discounts on Apple gear, headphones, and Windows laptops. To help last-minute shoppers find the best deals, I'm vetting all of the Best Buy back to school sales still available. Below you'll find the best deals along with recommendations on which laptops to buy, which tablets offer the best value, and more.

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer: was $59 now $34 @ Best Buy

If you're going to eat unhealthy, then you might as well do it right. This 4.2-quart air fryer lets you enjoy those French fries and fried chicken wings with less guilt as it uses a powerful heating system to cook your food (instead of tons of oil). It's compact size makes it great for dorm rooms or small kitchens. This is a Best Buy exclusive, so you won't find it elsewhere.

Fire TV with Echo Pop: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has Amazon Fire TVs on sale for as low as $64. Even better, every TV comes with a free Echo Pop smart speaker ($39 value). The sale includes small 1080p sets as well as 4K 65-inch and 75-inch TVs. Meanwhile, the Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker that lets you set timers, control other smart home devices, and more. This is the best sale we've seen on Fire TVs all year.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $84 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.

Price check: $84 @ Samsung | $84 @ Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy

As the follow-up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones that launched in 2020, the WH-CH720N offer improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise canceling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. They're a solid pair of entry-level noise-canceling headphones.

Price check: $128 @ Amazon

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $269 @ Amazon

LG UltraGear 27" Monitor: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

LG's gaming monitor boasts a QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display, 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, supports HDR10, and has a stand that can tilt and pivot (landscape to portrait). It's also height-adjustable.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S50GC: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor is the screen you want for those late night Netflix, err, study sessions. The Ultra-WQHD monitor packs a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, HDR10 support, and DisplayPort/HDMI connectivity. Note that you can tilt the screen, but it's not height adjustable.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon

HP 14" 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $699 now $379 @ Best Buy

The HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is a little pricier than your average Chromebook, but it's well worth the cost of admission, especially now that it's on sale. It features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The 2-in-1 can be used in laptop or tablet mode.

Price check: refurb $264 @ Amazon

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $444 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $55 off all Pixel 7a purchases. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Price check: $444 @ Amazon

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.

Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Amazon

HP Envy 2-in-1: was $1,149 now $799 @ Best Buy

Save a whopping $350 on this HP Envy 2-in-1. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p touch LCD, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop can be used in laptop, tablet, or tent mode and it also has a backlit keyboard for those all-night study sessions.

Price check: $1,669 @ Amazon