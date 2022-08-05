Best Buy anniversary sale — save on MacBook Pro M2, OLED TVs and more

If you're looking for deals, Best Buy is the place to go right now. Their Anniversary Sale just kicked off today with discounts on everything from TVs to large kitchen appliances.

Some of our favorite deals from the sale include various Apple products. For instance, Best Buy has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $299, the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $849, and it's taking $150 off the new MacBook Pro M2. (You can shop all Apple deals via this Best Buy link (opens in new tab)).

We've rounded up the best sales below, or check out the whole Best Buy Anniversary Sale (opens in new tab) for all the deals you could want. (Additionally, make sure to check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes).

TVs

(opens in new tab) Fire TV + Echo Dot: from $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering one of our favorite deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. (The Echo Dot is automatically added to your cart). Plus, most Fire TVs are on sale with prices starting as low as $99.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $189 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This killer deal saves you big on one of the best 4K TVs on the market. We found this TV to be an excellent pick for anyone who wants good quality on a budget. It delivers solid, quantum-dot 4K picture quality and Google's smart TV software at an unbeatable price. This model features a bright and vibrant 55-inch 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, and compatibility with AI voice assistants.

(opens in new tab) LG G1 55" OLED TV: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! This is as epic as OLED deals get. Right now Best Buy has the LG G1 on sale for $999, which is an amazing price for this TV. The LG G1 OLED 4K TV uses an all new LG panel called "evo." In our LG G1 OLED review (opens in new tab), the TV won the Tom's Guide Award for best TV design. However, it also delivers on performance with consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu.

Apple

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13.3" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

You can save $150 on the brand-new MacBook Pro 13.3" right now. With a shiny new M2 chip, the MacBook is faster and more powerful than ever before. If you're looking for a machine with brilliant performance and a battery life that lasts all day, this is the laptop you want.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's flagship Air, but it's still a steal at this price.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up while you can.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $219 now $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

6 free months of Apple Music! Best Buy has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $179. That's $40 off and the lowest price right now. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. This is the second-best price we've ever seen for this tablet. It includes 6 free months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus, along with 3 free months of Apple TV Plus (new members only).

Audio

(opens in new tab) Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy now. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now $80 off.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot: was $39 now $17 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at Best Buy. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot — and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Looking for active noise cancelling headphones on a budget? The Sennheiser HD 458BT could be the model you're looking for. These wireless headphones boast superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, intuitive controls and a whopping 30-hour battery life.

Fitness

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is perfect for those new to fitness tracking. It doesn't have built-in GPS, but this budget wearable can track your steps, distance and calories burned throughout the day. In our Fitbit Inspire 2 review (opens in new tab), we called it our favorite activity band for under $100.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $155 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the best mid-range Fitbit smartwatch you can buy. In our Fitbit Versa 3 review (opens in new tab), we loved its advanced fitness tracking and reliable battery life, which lasted for around 12 hours when tracking our location. It has a slightly larger display than the Versa 2, a comfortable sleek design, and an onboard GPS.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45 (GPS): was $199 now $125 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's perfect for new runners as well as veterans.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. This Best Buy deal takes $50 off its price.

(opens in new tab) LG - 27.9 French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator: was $2,999 now $2,699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This three-door refrigerator has four adjustable split tempered glass shelves, an external water dispenser, and connects to LG's SmartThinQ app, which lets you control key features and get important notifications — such as if the door has been left open — from anywhere.