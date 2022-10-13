Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 sliced by $250 at Best Buy

If you didn't manage to score a new laptop in the recent Amazon Prime Day deal event, then don't worry as we've tracked down a great deal you can currently still get at Best Buy.

Right now, the Asus TUF Dash 15.6" gaming laptop is $1,249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a $250 discount on a 2022 gaming laptop that comes kitted out with an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. Deals on Asus TUF laptops tend to sell out fast, so this deal might not be around for long.

Best Buy has sliced $250 off the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop. This powerful machine comes packing an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display and weighs just 4.4 pounds, making it extremely portable.

It's not every day you see price cuts on a sought-after gaming laptop, which is why we're eager to highlight this deal. Coming packed with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, this laptop has the specs to run the best PC games at high settings. The 512GB SSD could be bigger, but you could augment that with one of our picks for the best external hard drive.

Despite being a gaming machine, this laptop has a subtle enough design to blend in at a coffee shop or office. If you want to use it as a productivity machine between gaming rounds, the Asus TUF Dash does the job well thanks to its processing power and comfortable keyboard.

Asus kept portability in mind with the design, too. The laptop weighs just 4.4 pounds and measures 0.7 inches thick, so you can easily bring it with you no matter where you prefer to make your way through your Steam library.

