Apple Pencil 2 just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Black Friday deals are in full swing, and while deals on the excellent Apple Pencil can be tricky to find the rest of the year, that’s no problem right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has 2nd Gen Apple Pencil on sale for $99.99. That's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen on a device that rarely goes on sale. (Verizon offers the same price).

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing notes — if you’re an artist, using an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

The Apple Pencil tops the list of the best styluses to use with your iPad Pro. If you regularly use your iPad Pro to take notes, sketch, annotate or edit documents, the Apple Pencil could improve your productivity immeasurably.

If you’ve been torn between the two versions of Apple Pencil that Apple offers, that’s no longer a problem — the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is now available for $99, the same as the base price of the original. That as well as the option of wireless charging makes it the obvious choice for us.

As a reminder, the 2nd-Gen Pencil is compatible with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations).