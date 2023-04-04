Apple MacBooks are up to $700 off in this epic Best Buy sale

Best Buy is currently offering some of the best MacBook deals of the year thanks to a new sales event that is slashing as much as $700 off some of the most powerful Apple laptops you can buy.

This limited-time sales event includes seriously big savings on the MacBook Air M2 as well the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip. If you’re on the hunt for some of the best Apple deals, then you certainly won’t want to miss this limited-time promotional. Power users in need of a larger display will also appreciate the sizable discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the ultra-fast M1 Max processor.

Whatever model of MacBook you’re after, there is likely a deal here that will appeal to you. So, be sure to browse the full range of MacBook savings at Best Buy (opens in new tab) to see all the discounts currently available, and you can also read below to see our favorite picks of this epic MacBook sale.

Best MacBook deals at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,104 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) on sale for $999. The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but still a solid deal at $195 off.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already powerful M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Max/1TB): was $2,699 now $2,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This larger 16-inch MacBook Pro packs Apple's M1 Pro chip. It's no longer the flagship CPU but it's still pretty fast. It also includes a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 3456 x 2234 resolution. Plus, it sports 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. Even if it's not the newest MacBook on the block, it's still a very powerful laptop.