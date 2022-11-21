Apple AirTag is down to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

It is officially Black Friday week and some of the most popular Black Friday deals are already here at record-low prices. This includes Apple’s popular AirTags that are down to the lowest price we have ever seen.

Right now, you can get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $74 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is down from the regular MSRP of $99 and is the lowest price yet on AirTags which rarely get a price cut. This is one of the best Apple deals around right now.

The Apple AirTag is rarely ever on sale, and if it is, it only usually knocks off $10 from its regular price. This is the best deal we have seen on a 4-pack AirTags and comes just in time for all the holiday travel people might take. AirTags take the frustration of finding lost items and makes it simple. You can use your phone to track the AirTag, with audio and visual cues to point you in the right direction until you’ve found what you’ve lost.

Apple's AirTag is the best key finder for iPhone users. It works seamlessly with newer iPhone models (iPhone 11 or later), allowing you to use Precision Finding to track the exact location of your AirTag — or whatever you've attached it to.

In our Apple AirTag review, we gave the device high praise for its simplicity and ease of use. All you have to do is open the Find My app on your phone and you can use it to track the location of the AirTag, which you can attach to your keys, wallet, bag, luggage and more.

Once you get close to the AirTag, within around 20 feet, you will be able to use Precision Finding to get exact directions. The AirTag will also beep to give you an idea of its location.

Apple also offers a range of keyrings and loops to keep your AirTags securely attached to your keys or luggage, which can be purchased separately.

