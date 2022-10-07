Apple AirPods Pro crash to $169 ahead of Prime Day Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale officially begins next week, but the retailer is wasting no time slashing the price of dozens of best-selling items. Case in point, Apple’s enduringly-popular AirPods Pro wireless earbuds have already gone on sale.

For a limited time, Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s an $80 saving compared to its full retail price of $249, and the lowest price we’ve seen on the wireless earbuds for more than a month. This is currently one of the best Apple deals around, and we won’t be surprised if the available stock sells out over the coming hours as AirPods deals are always extremely popular.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro: $249 $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple AirPods Pro pack active noise canceling, transparency mode, spatial audio support, 24-hours of battery life and a more customizable fit compared to standard AirPods. Plus, they're sweat and water-resistant making them ideal for working out. This deal is just $10 off the AirPod Pro lowest ever price.

It should be noted that this deal isn’t on the brand-new AirPods Pro 2 released last month, the latest model will still set you back around $240. However, the previous-generation AirPods Pro still make a very compelling case for themselves.

Until the recent arrival of their successors, the AirPods Pro perpetually sat on our roundup of the best wireless earbuds, and for good reason. We’ve tested these wireless earbuds for hundreds of hours, and as noted in our AirPods Pro review, are extremely impressed with the high-quality active noise canceling, snug-in-ear fit and spatial audio support. Even better, this deal is on the set that comes with a MagSafe Charging Case for quick and convenient charging.

The AirPods Pro is an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts, and we called them a “game-changer” for workouts. During grueling sessions, the sweat resistance and hands-free Siri control feature really shine. Plus, these pods pack Apple’s H1 chip for a lightning-fast connection to your device without needing to fiddle about in the Bluetooth settings menu every single time.

AirPods Pro discounts are always in demand regardless of the time of the year, but even more so in the lead-up to the holiday season. So, if this deal has caught your attention we suggest clicking buy sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. And make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale over the coming days.