Amazon’s amazing $99 Prime Day TV deal is out of stock — here’s 5 great alternatives

So here's the bad news: The best Amazon Prime Day TV deal, the $99 4K Amazon Fire TV, has sold out and Amazon currently isn't taking new reservations.

If you missed it, it seems like it's gone now. While that's going to sting a bit, don't let it deter you from shopping for other great deals — with a bit of research we were able uncover five great options that nearly match the discount of the Amazon Omni TV, including another 43-inch bargain and an OLED TV for just $599.

Want to see Amazon Prime Day TV deals as we find them? Be sure to check out our Prime Day TV deals live blog as we post the latest deals.

1. Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179

(Image credit: Insignia)

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

It's $80 more than the Omni TV was, but the Insignia 43-inch F30 matches the Omni TV in nearly every conceivable metric, and it's $120 off its regular price. For around $180, you're getting a 4K Fire TV with HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.

This is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals we've spotted so far and a perfect Prime Day pick-up for anybody looking for a new TV at the lowest possible price.

2. Pioneer 50" 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $159

(Image credit: Future)

Pioneer 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $419 now $159 @ Amazon

If you live in an apartment a 43-inch TV is probably going to be the perfect size for you. But if you live in the suburbs and have more room to spare, you might want to consider a larger 50-inch TV instead.

What I like about this model is that it has all the right specs for a $200 4K TV: HDR support, a 60Hz native panel, Fire TV smart platform and an Alexa voice remote. I think you're probably better off with the TCL 5-Series deal further down below, but if your budget is limited to under $200, this one's a good compromise pick.

3. TCL 5-Series QLED TV: was $528 now $398

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL 65" 5-Series 4K Roku Smart TV: was $528 now $398 @ Walmart

It doesn't beat the Amazon Omni TV on price, but the TCL 5-Series Roku TV does match it on value: You're getting a 4K 65-inch TV for under $400.

Why we like the 5-Series a bit more than the Pioneer pick up above is because the TCL goes all-in on the latest TV technology. You've got Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support here, plus a game mode that offers lower latency.

If you want a larger 65-inch TV and don't mind raising your budget to around $400, the TCL 5-Series offers great value for the money.

4. LG 48" A2 OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599

(Image credit: LG)

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

This blistering hot deal offers a 48-inch OLED TV for under $600. That's pretty wild considering how expensive OLED TVs were a few years ago.

The A2 OLED is last year's entry-level LG OLED TV. It offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio, and it comes with Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa.

It's more expensive than the others, but it's still an incredible value on par with what Amazon was offering with the Omni Fire TV.

5. Sony 55" A80K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,099

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,098 @ Amazon

What would I buy if I were shopping for a new TV today? I would 100% go for this Sony OLED TV that's $900 off its regular price of $1,999.

The Sony A80K, which we reviewed just a few months ago, got a 4.5 out of 5 stars from us for its superb picture quality, a robust audio system and intuitive Google TV smart interface. It’s easily one of the best OLED TVs you can buy.

The price isn't anything to sneeze at, but if you want the absolute best TV on sale for Prime Day (and you're a Prime subscriber) then you should not miss out on this deal.