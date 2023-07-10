Live now — the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2023

Refresh

(Image credit: Roku) Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy So this one's not an Amazon Prime Day deal per se, but it is one of the best TV deals on a 75-inch model I've yet to see this week. The Roku Plus offers great performance for a very affordable price. Our reviewer, the Head of Testing here at Tom's Guide, was blown away by how colorful and bright this model was at this price point: "No, you don’t get everything with a sub-$650 set, and you never will. Blazing brightness and a full array of HDMI 2.1 ports just aren’t in the cards here. But you don’t have to make many more compromises. With a fine picture buoyed by high-quality HDR color and unusually good sound, you’ll be able to watch just about anything without feeling as though you’re making many sacrifices." There are better options out there, but for a 75-inch TV under a grand, you can't do much better than this.

(Image credit: Future) Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon What's amazing about the Hisense U8K deal on Amazon is that this is practically a brand-new TV. It's only been out for a month, and now it's on sale. That might lead you to think that there's something wrong with it. But, having spent dozens of hours with it already, I can assure you that's not the case. It's actually sitting in my guest room right now for anecdotal testing (the phase after our lab tests) and I love going in to watch it. So what does $800 get you here? It's a 55-inch 4K HDR TV that uses Mini-LED backlighting for higher levels of brightness and contrast. It's a native 120Hz panel and it comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports so you can connect it to a PS5 and/or Xbox Series X. I've been loving it for binging Dolby Vision content on Netflix (Our Planet II makes for great TV testing material) and I highly recommend it at this price.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide) LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,496 @ Woot There's plenty of cheap Prime Day TV deals, but they're not going to wow you the way the LG C2 OLED will. It sits atop our best TVs list for a reason. As you'll see in our LG C2 OLED review, it delivers incredible performance and is perfect for gaming, movies and more. Ahead of Prime Day, you can score $1,000 off the 65-inch version on Woot, or hold tight for another few hours to see if the price will drop on Amazon. Either way, you don't want to miss out on the C2 OLED at this lower price.

(Image credit: Amazon) Insignia 24" F20 Fire TV: was $119 now $65 @ Amazon Sometimes, a 40-plus-inch TV isn't something you need. You just need a small screen for the kitchen, or a kids room, to keep you entertained. If that sounds like you, this $65 Fire TV could be more your speed. For $65, you're not getting an amazing TV, but a 24-inch Fire TV can be pretty handy. As a smart TV, it will allow you to catch shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other streaming services, or even cast content from your phone using Apple AirPlay. Plus, if it breaks because of a spill in the kitchen or, well, kids just being kids, you’ll only be out $65. With 720p resolution, this is not the kind of TV that I’d recommend replacing your living room set with, but you can't argue with that price.