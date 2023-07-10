Live
Live now — the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2023
Amazon Prime Day is starting soon and so are the TV deals
Amazon Prime Day is here, and we're here tracking all the best TV deals in real time. We're expecting to see a number of awesome Deals of the Day and Flash deals, so stay locked on this page to see the latest and greatest offers.
So where should you start? If you've yet to reserve your $99 4K Fire TV, now is the time to do it! We're likely going to see some more great deals crop up, but few will be able to compete with Amazon's 43-inch 4K TV for under $100. Once this one sells out, there's no telling if it will come back in stock.
To help you navigate the turbulent waters of Amazon Prime Day TV deals, we're putting our best people on the job, including our Managing Editor of TV & AV, Nick Pino. Nick's got over a decade of experience covering TVs professionally and he's here to help you sort out which deals are actually worth picking up.
Stick with us and by the end of Wednesday, July 13 (the end of Amazon Prime Day) we'll have you sorted with a new TV that you bought at a steep discount.
Quick Links: Top 5 Prime Day TV deals
- Insignia 24'' Class F20 Series Smart TV: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon
- Amazon 43" Fire TV Omni: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon (Invitation only)
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
- Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
All the Best Prime Day TV deals now
Amazon 43" Fire TV Omni: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon
Request invite! Save $300 on this 43-inch Fire TV by reserving it ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This model offers a 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, it's got Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.
Insignia 24'' Class F20 Series Smart TV: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon
The Insignia Class F20 Series Smart TV has a 720p high-definition LCD screen inside an all-black chassis that offers a solid viewing option at a low price. It's got plenty of features you'd find on more expensive screens, like an HDMI ARC port in case you want to combine it with a soundbar for better audio. Thanks to the built-in Fire TV software, you can get access to all the best streaming services along with tens of thousands of channels and apps. Voice control is handled by Alexa which can be accessed quickly through the bundled remote or accompanying app.
Check other retailers: $64 @ Best Buy
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy
The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This is just $30 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low and one of the least-expensive OLED TVs of all time. The 55" A2 OLED is $100 off @ Amazon, down to $896
Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It’s Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.
Samsung 55" QN90B Neo 4K QLED : was $1,699 now $1,097 @ Amazon
Samsung Neo QLED QN90B offers incredible visuals delivering some of the brightest and most detailed pictures we've seen from a TV that's not an OLED. In our Samsung QN90B QLED TV review, we said it delivers potent picture and gaming capabilities with picture quality that stops short of perfection. It also has support for HDR10/HDR10+/HLG, and voice control support for Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. This sale just got better, with the price dropping by $200 — but Amazon says it's only got 19 units left.
Best Buy: $1,299 ($400 off)
LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,431 @ Amazon
Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.
Check other retailers: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,499 @ Best Buy
LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,496 @ Woot
The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Amazon. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers easy access to all the streaming services you could need.
Price check: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,499 @ Best Buy
Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,997 @ Amazon
This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object SoundTracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice deal! Amazon won't always have the best Prime Day TV deals. This deal comes courtesy of Best Buy (which has an exclusive on Roku's new TVs). The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
- Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
So this one's not an Amazon Prime Day deal per se, but it is one of the best TV deals on a 75-inch model I've yet to see this week.
The Roku Plus offers great performance for a very affordable price. Our reviewer, the Head of Testing here at Tom's Guide, was blown away by how colorful and bright this model was at this price point:
"No, you don’t get everything with a sub-$650 set, and you never will. Blazing brightness and a full array of HDMI 2.1 ports just aren’t in the cards here. But you don’t have to make many more compromises. With a fine picture buoyed by high-quality HDR color and unusually good sound, you’ll be able to watch just about anything without feeling as though you’re making many sacrifices."
There are better options out there, but for a 75-inch TV under a grand, you can't do much better than this.
- Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
What's amazing about the Hisense U8K deal on Amazon is that this is practically a brand-new TV. It's only been out for a month, and now it's on sale.
That might lead you to think that there's something wrong with it. But, having spent dozens of hours with it already, I can assure you that's not the case. It's actually sitting in my guest room right now for anecdotal testing (the phase after our lab tests) and I love going in to watch it.
So what does $800 get you here? It's a 55-inch 4K HDR TV that uses Mini-LED backlighting for higher levels of brightness and contrast. It's a native 120Hz panel and it comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports so you can connect it to a PS5 and/or Xbox Series X. I've been loving it for binging Dolby Vision content on Netflix (Our Planet II makes for great TV testing material) and I highly recommend it at this price.
- LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,496 @ Woot
There's plenty of cheap Prime Day TV deals, but they're not going to wow you the way the LG C2 OLED will. It sits atop our best TVs list for a reason.
As you'll see in our LG C2 OLED review, it delivers incredible performance and is perfect for gaming, movies and more. Ahead of Prime Day, you can score $1,000 off the 65-inch version on Woot, or hold tight for another few hours to see if the price will drop on Amazon. Either way, you don't want to miss out on the C2 OLED at this lower price.
- Insignia 24" F20 Fire TV: was $119 now $65 @ Amazon
Sometimes, a 40-plus-inch TV isn't something you need. You just need a small screen for the kitchen, or a kids room, to keep you entertained. If that sounds like you, this $65 Fire TV could be more your speed.
For $65, you're not getting an amazing TV, but a 24-inch Fire TV can be pretty handy. As a smart TV, it will allow you to catch shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other streaming services, or even cast content from your phone using Apple AirPlay. Plus, if it breaks because of a spill in the kitchen or, well, kids just being kids, you’ll only be out $65.
With 720p resolution, this is not the kind of TV that I’d recommend replacing your living room set with, but you can't argue with that price.
Looking for a new 4K TV this Amazon Prime Day? I've got you covered. I've helped thousands of folks buy a great TV that not only meets their needs for great picture performance, but also fits within their budget, too.
So where should you start looking for Prime Day? Let's first look at the $99 Amazon Omni Fire TV deal I mentioned earlier.
- Amazon 43" Fire TV Omni: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon
For just $99 you're getting a good-but-not-amazing TV. It didn't make our list of the best TVs because of its issues with very middle-of-the-road performance, but those issues aren't nearly as egregious as they are on other budget TV sets.
As far as performance data is concerned, the Omni TV was able to reproduce 96% of the Rec 709 color space in our testing and hit a peak brightness of 494 nits. We measured a very low lag time of 9.8 milliseconds which, If you don't mind the 60Hz refresh rate, makes it a great partner for the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
Movie lovers will still want to invest in one of the best soundbars, but one can be bought for well under the $300 you saved by buying the Omni TV.
All in all, buy it if you want a cheap, mid-range 4K TV in a 43-inch screen size. There are both better and worse TVs out there, but none are going to be cheaper than this.
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.