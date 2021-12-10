Amazon Smart Thermostat just crashed to $47 in this holiday deal

This is exciting news for smart home fans — the Amazon Smart Thermostat is on sale for the first time ever, and it’s the perfect time of year for it, too.

Right now, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is just $47. That’s a big savings of $12 on our pick for the best smart thermostat for those on a budget. This is the first time the thermostat has been on sale, so that means it’s also hit its lowest ever price.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

The Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to easily control the temperature in your home no matter where you are using the Alexa app on your phone, meaning you save energy and money. You can also let Alexa set the temperature automatically to keep you warm or cool.

In our Amazon Smart Thermostat review , we found that this thermostat is one of the best low-budget options around. It’s half the price of Nest’s cheapest thermostat, for example, and Amazon’s version easily serves the same purpose.

This thermostat is simple to set up and easy to use. Controlling the temperature in your home is easy thanks to the Alexa app — you can set the temperature from anywhere, meaning you can turn the thermostat down when you leave, and turn it back up on your way back. You’ll never have to come home to a cold house again. Although the thermostat itself doesn’t have voice functionality, it works well through the Alexa app, or an Echo device if you have one.

If you need a C-wire to hook up your thermostat, you can get one bundled with the Amazon Smart Thermostat — you’ll pay $62 (was $84), a saving of $22. Make sure to check the info on rebates in your area, too — you can get up to $59 back, meaning you could essentially get your Smart Thermostat for free.